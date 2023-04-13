Ohio Department of Education Names Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Assessment an Approved Dyslexia Screener for Grades K-3

Districts across the state can use the award-winning online program across seven assessment areas starting in the 2023–2024 school year

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) recently named Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Assessment as an approved Comparable Assessment to Ohio's K–3 Diagnostic Assessment for the Third Grade Reading Guarantee with Dyslexia Screening (K–3 Diagnostic/Dyslexia Screener) and Tier 1 Dyslexia Screening Measure (Dyslexia Screener). Starting in the 2023–2024 school year, districts across the state can now use i-Ready's online Diagnostic and offline literacy assessment tasks to screen for risk factors of dyslexia and help provide data-driven instructional support to students. In addition, i-Ready can now be used for five additional assessment areas as outlined by the ODE this coming school year.

"Districts and schools throughout Ohio can now leverage the power of i-Ready for a number of their assessment needs, including screening students who many need specialized supports to excel in reading," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Having a single, comprehensive assessment solution such as i-Ready is so important because it eliminates the need for districts to administer multiple, redundant assessments. This gives teachers more time back in their schedules so they can deliver impactful and personalized instruction, which is critical for the achievement of all students."

According to the ODE, approved assessments on the Comparable Assessment to Ohio's K–3 Diagnostic Assessment for the Third Grade Reading Guarantee with Dyslexia Screening (K–3 Diagnostic/Dyslexia Screener) list may be used by school districts to determine if a student is—or is not—on track in reading, as well as to identify students at risk for dyslexia based on direct assessment of performance in several key areas. The results from the approved assessments, such as i-Ready, may be used by school districts to guide instruction and intervention throughout the school year.

i-Ready supports educators in screening for potential risk factors of dyslexia. The combination of the Diagnostic with the additional assessment tasks leverages the most current research on dyslexia screening and adheres to the recommendations of the International Dyslexia Association. Districts can use the program as a screening tool to help educators determine if further assessment and specialized reading intervention may be appropriate for individual students.

In addition to the Comparable Assessments to Ohio's K–3 Diagnostic Assessment for the Third Grade Reading Guarantee with Dyslexia Screening (K–3 Diagnostic/Dyslexia Screener) and Tier 1 Dyslexia Screening Measure (Dyslexia Screener) approvals, the ODE has approved i-Ready for the following lists for the 2023–2024 school year:

Comparable Assessments to Ohio's K–3 Diagnostic Assessment for the Third Grade Reading Guarantee (K–3 Diagnostic)

K–3 Diagnostic Assessment for the Third Grade Reading Guarantee (K–3 Diagnostic) Alternative Standardized Assessment for the Third Grade Reading Guarantee (Alternative Reading)

Alternative Standardized Assessment for Grades 3–8 (Alternative 3–8) for Chartered Nonpublic Schools

High-Quality Student Data

Gifted Prescreening and Identification (Gifted Assessment)

The ODE creates these approved lists to "assist districts in selecting tools that will maximize their use of time and resources and provide high educational value."

More about i-Ready

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for Grades K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The program's Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for teacher-led instruction, set an i-Ready Personalized Instruction path individualized for each student, and identify students' differentiated growth goals for the year. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

All i-Ready district partners have ongoing access to Curriculum Associates' award-winning customer service. This includes dedicated support via the company's Customer Service team, professional development experts, partner success managers, educational sales consultants, and Technical Support team, as well as access to the free customer service portal.

Today the i-Ready program serves more than 11 million students and approximately one-third of all Grades K–8 students in the United States.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/i-Ready. To learn more about the recent ODE approval, visit Education.Ohio.gov/Topics/List-of-Approved-Assessments-2019-2020 List of Approved Assessments.

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

