Ohio House of Representative, Elgin Rogers, Jr. Presents Resolution to the Ohio Laborers' Union to Kickoff National Work Zone Awareness Week

The Ohio Laborers' Union Hosted a Work Zone Safety Event in Partnership with the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the Ohio Statehouse

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the construction season gains momentum across Ohio, National Work Zone Awareness Week serves as a critical reminder for drivers to exercise caution in work zones. To spotlight the event, the Ohio Laborers' Union hosted a National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week opening event at the Ohio Statehouse.

Watch full recap of the event here

Ohio House of Representative, Elgin Rogers presents resolution to Ohio Laborers in attendance at the Statehouse.

The event began at 1:00 p.m. on April 15th at the Ohio Statehouse and featured a poignant lineup of advocates and individuals directly impacted by work zone tragedies. Among them were Colonel Charles Jones, Superintendent, Ohio State Highway Patrol; Elgin Rogers, Jr., Ohio State House of Representatives; Bob McCaskill, Business Manager of Laborers' Local 423 Columbus; Bethany Billi, Executive Director of Ohio LECET; and Dana King, mother of fallen Ohio Laborers' Union member Alex King. The event was punctuated with a resolution presented to the Ohio Laborers' Union from Ohio Statehouse of Representative, Elgin Rogers.

Bethany Billi, Executive Director of Ohio LECET, emphasized that National Work Zone Awareness Week is the perfect time to reiterate the importance of mutual respect and responsibility on the roads, stating, "Our members work in challenging conditions to build safer roads for motorists. This week especially, we implore motorists to reciprocate and prioritize the safety of workers while driving."

Speakers at the event were informative and shed light on the risks faced by highway workers across Ohio. Recent reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reveal a troubling trend – work zone crashes have surged. Since 2018, Ohio has witnessed 25,688 work zone crashes, with 35% involving Ohio workers. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need to heighten awareness of work zone safety, especially amidst Ohio's increased infrastructure funding for road construction.

The Ohio Laborers' Union with Ohio LECET embarks on a mission to eliminate work zone intrusions and foster safer roadways for all. Its over 15,000 active Union members and signatory contractors – stand for safety and quality work, fair wages, quality insurance, life-long training, and a secure pension.

SOURCE Ohio Laborers' Union