Ohio Laborers Plan a Mobile, All-Women Solar Class

News provided by

Ohio Laborers' Union

15 Jun, 2023, 19:30 ET

Ohio Laborers' Promote Women in Construction and the Booming Solar Industry with Mobile Training

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Laborers' Union is holding an all-women solar class to promote women in construction and showcase the Laborers' activation of their mobile solar training class. The solar training class will prepare participants to enter into the solar industry and sustain long-term careers as solar panel installers on the multitude of upcoming large scale solar projects gearing up across Ohio.

View a recap of the first solar mobile here.

Solar Class Event Details: June 21st at 7:00 AM at Laborers' Local 423, 2625 Winchester Pike Columbus, OH 43232. This event will be open to reporters, Ohio politicians, and local municipalities.

The Ohio Laborers' mobile solar class was created to reach the various Ohio counties with upcoming solar projects and train and prepare their local workers for the opportunities presented by major renewable energy projects.

"The Ohio Laborers' District Council is collaborating with our local union affiliates and solar energy developers throughout the state to ensure a diverse, well-trained, and well-paid workforce is available to the solar industry," assures Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer Ralph E. Cole of the Ohio Laborers' District Council. "We are proud to give ALL Ohioans the opportunity to start a career that offers security and provides living wages, insurance, and a pension for their futures."

Statistic: According to the Ohio Power Sitting Board's reports, there are over thirty-five 50+ megawatts of upcoming solar projects in Ohio, with fifteen others awaiting approval.

The Ohio Laborers' District Council's mission is to work collectively with our signatory contractors and our Union affiliates in the on-going efforts of providing the best trained, experienced, and most reliable workforce possible. We are committed to providing the Laborers needed to build a better tomorrow. We stand for a fair day's work, fair wages, fringe benefits and retirement security for all workers.

SOURCE Ohio Laborers' Union

Also from this source

Ohio Laborers Take Work Zone Safety Awareness Week to the Ohio Statehouse

Drexel J. Thrash Training Center Hosted the 2023 Solar Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.