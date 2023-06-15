Ohio Laborers Plan a Mobile, All-Women Solar Class

Ohio Laborers' Promote Women in Construction and the Booming Solar Industry with Mobile Training

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Laborers' Union is holding an all-women solar class to promote women in construction and showcase the Laborers' activation of their mobile solar training class. The solar training class will prepare participants to enter into the solar industry and sustain long-term careers as solar panel installers on the multitude of upcoming large scale solar projects gearing up across Ohio.

Solar Class Event Details: June 21st at 7:00 AM at Laborers' Local 423, 2625 Winchester Pike Columbus, OH 43232 . This event will be open to reporters, Ohio politicians, and local municipalities.

The Ohio Laborers' mobile solar class was created to reach the various Ohio counties with upcoming solar projects and train and prepare their local workers for the opportunities presented by major renewable energy projects.

"The Ohio Laborers' District Council is collaborating with our local union affiliates and solar energy developers throughout the state to ensure a diverse, well-trained, and well-paid workforce is available to the solar industry," assures Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer Ralph E. Cole of the Ohio Laborers' District Council. "We are proud to give ALL Ohioans the opportunity to start a career that offers security and provides living wages, insurance, and a pension for their futures."

Statistic: According to the Ohio Power Sitting Board's reports, there are over thirty-five 50+ megawatts of upcoming solar projects in Ohio, with fifteen others awaiting approval.

The Ohio Laborers' District Council's mission is to work collectively with our signatory contractors and our Union affiliates in the on-going efforts of providing the best trained, experienced, and most reliable workforce possible. We are committed to providing the Laborers needed to build a better tomorrow. We stand for a fair day's work, fair wages, fringe benefits and retirement security for all workers.

SOURCE Ohio Laborers' Union