Ohio Personal Injury Lawyer Allen Tittle Testified Before Ohio Senate Judiciary Committee in Support of Senate Bill 292

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Tittle, founding partner of Tittle & Perlmuter and President of the Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ), testified before the Ohio Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Senate Bill 292, legislation that would adjust Ohio's noneconomic damage caps for inflation while preserving the existing statutory framework.

Personal injury lawyer Allen Tittle testifies in front of the Ohio Senate

Drawing on his experience representing injured Ohioans, Tittle urged lawmakers to restore the value originally intended when the General Assembly established noneconomic damage caps in 2005. He argued that while the statutory caps had remained unchanged for more than two decades, inflation had significantly reduced the compensation available to injured individuals whose lives had been permanently altered by negligence.

During his testimony, Tittle pointed to Ohio's Constitution, which states that "the right of trial by jury shall be inviolate," and discussed how current law requires judges to reduce certain jury awards to fixed statutory limits regardless of the severity of an injury. He explained that Senate Bill 292 would not eliminate those caps, but would instead adjust them for inflation, establish an annual inflation adjustment moving forward, and remove the absolute hard cap in certain medical malpractice cases.

To illustrate the impact of the current law, Tittle described the experiences of injured Ohioans whose lives had been permanently changed, including a factory worker living with chronic pain after a serious crash, a survivor of sexual assault suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and a patient who sustained a traumatic brain injury due to medical malpractice. Although each case involved different injuries and different juries, each remained subject to the same arbitrary limit.

"Senate Bill 292 is not a radical bill, it's a fair one. It keeps the caps in place and simply asks that the promise made by the legislature in 2005 be worth the same today," Tittle told the committee.

Tittle also explained that the General Assembly routinely adjusts other statutory limits, including personal income tax exemptions and campaign contribution limits, for inflation, arguing that injured Ohioans should be afforded the same consideration.

"Allen has spent his career standing up for people whose lives have been changed by negligence," said Scott Perlmuter, Partner at Tittle & Perlmuter. "His testimony reflected the same principles that guide our firm every day: protecting constitutional rights, preserving access to justice, and ensuring Ohio families receive fair treatment under the law."

A recording of Allen Tittle's testimony before the Ohio Senate Judiciary Committee can be viewed here.

About Tittle & Perlmuter

Tittle & Perlmuter is an Ohio personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in cases involving medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, product liability, and other serious injury claims. With offices throughout Northeast Ohio, the firm is committed to helping clients hold negligent individuals and corporations accountable while fighting for safer communities across the state. https://tittlelawfirm.com/

About The Ohio Association for Justice

The Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ) is a statewide association of attorneys dedicated to protecting Ohioans' constitutional right to a fair civil justice system. Through legislative advocacy, judicial education, continuing legal education, and professional collaboration, OAJ works to preserve access to the courts, promote accountability, and ensure that individuals harmed by negligence or misconduct have the opportunity to seek justice. Founded in 1953, OAJ represents attorneys committed to strengthening Ohio's civil justice system and advancing the rights of consumers, workers, and families throughout the state. https://www.oajustice.org/

SOURCE Tittle & Perlmuter