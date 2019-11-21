Ohio Power Siting Board gives Duke Energy Ohio's Central Corridor natural gas pipeline a green light

CINCINNATI, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) today secured a better energy future for residents and businesses in southwest Ohio by approving a route for a new natural gas pipeline that will deliver clean natural gas to the area.

The decision comes after a thorough review of the company's application, and evidentiary and public hearings about the approximately 14-mile natural gas pipeline.

In its ruling, the OPSB concluded the best route for the Central Corridor distribution pipeline is the proposed western or alternate route that runs through Sharonville, Sycamore Township, Blue Ash, Evendale, Reading, Amberley Village and Golf Manor.

"The board…finds that the need for the project has been demonstrated based on the need to retire the aged and outdated propane-air facilities. The record, however, also reflects that the [pipeline] will improve the north/south system supply balance, which we find is further evidence of need," the board said in its order.

The pipeline will serve customers in southwest Ohio and connect an existing Duke Energy Ohio pipeline near the intersection of Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties with an existing company pipeline in the Norwood area.

"The OPSB's certificate to construct this critical infrastructure is an important milestone for the Central Corridor Pipeline, and we thank the board for its thorough review of this project," said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. "We look forward to working closely with the communities and neighbors along the pipeline route throughout the construction process to keep them informed while advancing public safety," Spiller added.

The Central Corridor Pipeline project will help strengthen the natural gas system and position Duke Energy Ohio to continue its long history of providing safe and reliable natural gas service to Ohio communities for decades to come.

The new 20-inch distribution pipeline will help the company balance the natural gas supply, improve the company's natural gas infrastructure and enable retirement of propane peaking facilities that are used to supplement the local natural gas supply on the coldest days of the year.

Pipeline construction is expected to begin at the northern end of the route in late fall of 2020 and be complete by the end of 2021. Construction will likely take three to six weeks on each parcel the pipeline crosses.

For more information on the project, visit: duke-energy.com/CentralCorridor.

About Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky's operations provide electric service to about 850,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area and natural gas service to approximately 529,000 customers.

