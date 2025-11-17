Ohio Receives D Grade in March of Dimes 2025 Report Card on Maternal and Infant Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, today released its 2025 Report Card, revealing Ohio earned a D for its preterm birth rate of 11.0%, ranking 37th out of 52 (all states, D.C., and Puerto Rico). The annual Report Card, released today on World Prematurity Day, measures the state of maternal and infant health in the US by evaluating preterm birth rates, access to maternity care, and other key indicators of well-being.

The report shows that Ohio's preterm birth rate increased significantly from 2023, marking a statistically meaningful rise in poor birth outcomes. The state continues to face one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country at 7.2 deaths per 1,000 live births, ranking 48th nationally. Racial disparities remain stark: babies born to Black moms in Ohio face a preterm birth rate of 14.6%, compared to 10.0% for White moms.

Nationally, the United States continues to face a maternal and infant health crisis:

Preterm birth: The US earned a D+, marking the fourth consecutive year at its historically lowest grade for a preterm birth rate of 10.4%.

Medicaid disparity: Babies born to Medicaid-insured moms face a preterm birth rate of 11.7%, compared to 9.6% for privately insured.

Racial disparities worsening: Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black moms climbed to 14.7%, now 1.5 times higher than for other babies.

"As a clinician who has seen how much is possible when we get it right, the data is deeply frustrating," said Dr. Michael Warren, Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. "We have known about risk factors for preterm birth — including a history of prior preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care — for years. That the national rate remains unchanged while disparities continue to widen means we must deepen our commitment to research, expand maternity care access, and push for better policies that protect our nation's moms and babies."

March of Dimes is working across Ohio to address these challenges by expanding access to care and driving research that leads to healthier pregnancies and stronger starts. The organization operates two Mom & Baby Mobile Health Center® in the state, delivering prenatal and postpartum care directly to communities where maternity care is limited. March of Dimes also supports the Ohio Collaborative Prematurity Research Center, a partnership among leading universities and health institutions focused on discovering the causes of preterm birth and developing new prevention strategies.

"Every mom and baby deserve access to care and the chance for a healthy beginning, no matter their ZIP code," said Bianca Holder, Manager Maternal Manager Maternal and Infant Health Initiatives in Ohio. "Through our mobile health center and the Ohio Collaborative Prematurity Research Center, we're meeting families where they are and advancing the science and care that can change outcomes across our state."

At the national level, March of Dimes continues to advocate for policies that strengthen the maternal health infrastructure, including the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act to sustain funding for Maternal Mortality Review Committees, reauthorization of the PREEMIE Act to renew federal investment in research and data, and expanded Medicaid postpartum coverage to ensure continued care for moms beyond birth.

While the 2025 Report Card confirms that the United States remains stalled in a dangerous status quo, March of Dimes is advancing research, expanding access to care, and advocating for policies that protect the health of every mom and baby.

The full 2025 Report Card, including state-by-state grades and recommendations, is available at marchofdimes.org/reportcard.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.