Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings
Apr 25, 2024, 18:10 ET
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, of $2,793,000, a decrease of $1,115,000, or 28.5%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 were $.58, compared to $.82 for the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were .83% and 7.77%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024, versus 1.28% and 11.85%, respectively, for the same period the prior year.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller stated, "Though this year's unfavorable interest rate environment slowed earnings by reducing the net interest margin as we expected, the Company still netted nearly $2.8 million for the quarter. We believe consistent, quality loan growth is key. We are determined to work even harder to maximize returns and improve the quality of life for our shareholders, employees, customers, and the community as a whole."
For the first quarter of 2024, net interest income decreased $532,000 from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was largely related to the decrease in the net interest margin, which was partially offset by growth in average earning assets, led by strong growth in the loan portfolio. For the first quarter of 2024, the net interest margin was 3.61%, a decrease from 4.21% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin was related to the cost of funding sources increasing more than the yield on earning assets. This increase in the cost of funding was partially linked to the Company's decision to increase rates on deposit accounts to attract deposits amidst heightened market competition for such funds. In addition, the composition of funding sources trended toward certificates of deposit and wholesale funding sources, which generally cost more than other funding sources, such as, checking, NOW, savings and money market deposit products. Partially offsetting the decrease in the net interest margin was the $119 million growth in average earning assets. The average balance of loans for the first quarter of 2024 was $976 million, an increase of $79 million from the first quarter of 2023, led by commercial and residential real estate lending. For the same period, the average balance maintained at the Federal Reserve increased $60 million and average securities decreased $17 million, as maturities were deployed into higher yielding loans.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the provision for credit loss expense was $751,000, an increase of $262,000 from the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2024 was primarily related to quarterly net charge-offs of $396,000, general reserves associated with the $18 million increase in total loans since December 31, 2023, and a minor increase in select qualitative risk factors. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was .37% at March 31, 2024, compared to .26% at December 31, 2023 and .39% at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was .93% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to .90% at December 31, 2023 and .84% at March 31, 2023.
Noninterest income totaled $3,696,000 for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $71,000 from the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2024, other noninterest income decreased $161,000 from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was largely related to the closure of Race Day Mortgage at the end of 2023. Due to the closure, there was no mortgage application referral income earned in 2024 compared to $231,000 in commissions earned during the first quarter of 2023. The decline in other noninterest income was partially offset by a $114,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.
Noninterest expense totaled $10,741,000 for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $469,000, or 4.6%, from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $283,000, or 4.8%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to annual merit increases and higher health insurance premiums. However, the growth in salaries and employee benefit expense was partially offset by the elimination of staffing for Race Day Mortgage by April 2023, which resulted in a savings of $192,000 for the first quarter of 2024, when compared to the same period last year. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, data processing expense increased $87,000 from the same period last year. The increase was primarily related to debit card processing due to higher transaction volume. Also contributing to higher noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was a $59,000 increase in software expense, as compared to the same period last year.
The Company's total assets at March 31, 2024 were $1.373 billion, an increase of $20 million from December 31, 2023. The increase in assets was primarily the result of an $18 million increase in loans. At March 31, 2024, total deposits increased $22 million from year end 2023, which occurred primarily within time deposits. Total shareholders' equity increased $1.8 million from year end 2023.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (ii) competitive pressures; (iii) fluctuations in interest rates; (iv) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (v) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (vi) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (vii) regulatory changes; and (viii) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.
|
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
Earnings per share
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.82
|
Dividends per share
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.21
|
Book value per share
|
$ 30.41
|
$ 28.80
|
Dividend payout ratio (a)
|
37.60 %
|
25.64 %
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
4,785,773
|
4,773,461
|
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)
|
Dividends reinvested under
|
employee stock ownership plan (b)
|
$ 202
|
$ 193
|
Dividends reinvested under
|
dividend reinvestment plan (c)
|
$ 391
|
$ 510
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average equity
|
7.77 %
|
11.85 %
|
Return on average assets
|
0.83 %
|
1.28 %
|
Net interest margin (d)
|
3.61 %
|
4.21 %
|
Efficiency ratio (e)
|
71.47 %
|
65.70 %
|
Average earning assets (in 000's)
|
$ 1,261,217
|
$ 1,141,835
|
(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.
|
(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.
|
(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.
|
(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.
|
(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
|
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
(in $000's)
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 15,250
|
$ 12,276
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
1,017
|
1,092
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
1,417
|
426
|
Total interest income
|
17,684
|
13,794
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
5,899
|
1,832
|
Borrowings
|
595
|
240
|
Total interest expense
|
6,494
|
2,072
|
Net interest income
|
11,190
|
11,722
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
751
|
489
|
Noninterest income:
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
725
|
611
|
Trust fees
|
104
|
86
|
Income from bank owned life insurance and
|
annuity assets
|
225
|
207
|
Mortgage banking income
|
39
|
47
|
Electronic refund check/deposit fees
|
540
|
540
|
Debit / credit card interchange income
|
1,145
|
1,173
|
Tax preparation fees
|
607
|
631
|
Other
|
311
|
472
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,696
|
3,767
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
6,167
|
5,884
|
Occupancy
|
469
|
462
|
Furniture and equipment
|
334
|
298
|
Professional fees
|
486
|
433
|
Marketing expense
|
225
|
241
|
FDIC insurance
|
148
|
138
|
Data processing
|
807
|
720
|
Software
|
621
|
562
|
Foreclosed assets
|
(2)
|
2
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
3
|
7
|
Other
|
1,483
|
1,525
|
Total noninterest expense
|
10,741
|
10,272
|
Income before income taxes
|
3,394
|
4,728
|
Income taxes
|
601
|
820
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 2,793
|
$ 3,908
|
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(in $000's, except share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks
|
$ 15,422
|
$ 14,252
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
113,638
|
113,874
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
129,060
|
128,126
|
Securities available for sale
|
162,186
|
162,258
|
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2 in 2024 and 2023;
|
7,968
|
7,986
|
(estimated fair value: 2024 - $7,248; 2023 - $7,390)
|
Restricted investments in bank stocks
|
4,983
|
5,037
|
Total loans
|
989,862
|
971,900
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
(9,229)
|
(8,767)
|
Net loans
|
980,633
|
963,133
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
21,728
|
21,450
|
Premises and equipment held for sale, net
|
568
|
573
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
4,338
|
3,606
|
Goodwill
|
7,319
|
7,319
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
5
|
8
|
Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets
|
40,745
|
40,593
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|
1,159
|
1,205
|
Deferred tax assets
|
6,438
|
6,306
|
Other assets
|
5,469
|
4,535
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,372,599
|
$ 1,352,135
|
LIABILITIES
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 306,574
|
$ 322,222
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
842,210
|
804,914
|
Total deposits
|
1,148,784
|
1,127,136
|
Other borrowed funds
|
43,261
|
44,593
|
Subordinated debentures
|
8,500
|
8,500
|
Operating lease liability
|
1,159
|
1,205
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments
|
586
|
692
|
Other liabilities
|
24,527
|
26,002
|
Total liabilities
|
1,226,817
|
1,208,128
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
2024 - 5,490,995 shares issued; 2023 - 5,470,453 shares issued)
|
5,491
|
5,470
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
52,321
|
51,842
|
Retained earnings
|
116,614
|
114,871
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(11,896)
|
(11,428)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (697,321 shares)
|
(16,748)
|
(16,748)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
145,782
|
144,007
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,372,599
|
$ 1,352,135
Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631
SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.
Share this article