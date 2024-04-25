Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, of $2,793,000, a decrease of $1,115,000, or 28.5%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 were $.58, compared to $.82 for the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were .83% and 7.77%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024, versus 1.28% and 11.85%, respectively, for the same period the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller stated, "Though this year's unfavorable interest rate environment slowed earnings by reducing the net interest margin as we expected, the Company still netted nearly $2.8 million for the quarter. We believe consistent, quality loan growth is key. We are determined to work even harder to maximize returns and improve the quality of life for our shareholders, employees, customers, and the community as a whole."

For the first quarter of 2024, net interest income decreased $532,000 from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was largely related to the decrease in the net interest margin, which was partially offset by growth in average earning assets, led by strong growth in the loan portfolio. For the first quarter of 2024, the net interest margin was 3.61%, a decrease from 4.21% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin was related to the cost of funding sources increasing more than the yield on earning assets. This increase in the cost of funding was partially linked to the Company's decision to increase rates on deposit accounts to attract deposits amidst heightened market competition for such funds. In addition, the composition of funding sources trended toward certificates of deposit and wholesale funding sources, which generally cost more than other funding sources, such as, checking, NOW, savings and money market deposit products. Partially offsetting the decrease in the net interest margin was the $119 million growth in average earning assets. The average balance of loans for the first quarter of 2024 was $976 million, an increase of $79 million from the first quarter of 2023, led by commercial and residential real estate lending. For the same period, the average balance maintained at the Federal Reserve increased $60 million and average securities decreased $17 million, as maturities were deployed into higher yielding loans.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the provision for credit loss expense was $751,000, an increase of $262,000 from the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2024 was primarily related to quarterly net charge-offs of $396,000, general reserves associated with the $18 million increase in total loans since December 31, 2023, and a minor increase in select qualitative risk factors. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was .37% at March 31, 2024, compared to .26% at December 31, 2023 and .39% at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was .93% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to .90% at December 31, 2023 and .84% at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest income totaled $3,696,000 for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $71,000 from the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2024, other noninterest income decreased $161,000 from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was largely related to the closure of Race Day Mortgage at the end of 2023. Due to the closure, there was no mortgage application referral income earned in 2024 compared to $231,000 in commissions earned during the first quarter of 2023. The decline in other noninterest income was partially offset by a $114,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense totaled $10,741,000 for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $469,000, or 4.6%, from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $283,000, or 4.8%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to annual merit increases and higher health insurance premiums. However, the growth in salaries and employee benefit expense was partially offset by the elimination of staffing for Race Day Mortgage by April 2023, which resulted in a savings of $192,000 for the first quarter of 2024, when compared to the same period last year. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, data processing expense increased $87,000 from the same period last year. The increase was primarily related to debit card processing due to higher transaction volume. Also contributing to higher noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was a $59,000 increase in software expense, as compared to the same period last year.

The Company's total assets at March 31, 2024 were $1.373 billion, an increase of $20 million from December 31, 2023. The increase in assets was primarily the result of an $18 million increase in loans. At March 31, 2024, total deposits increased $22 million from year end 2023, which occurred primarily within time deposits. Total shareholders' equity increased $1.8 million from year end 2023.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (ii) competitive pressures; (iii) fluctuations in interest rates; (iv) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (v) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (vi) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (vii) regulatory changes; and (viii) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



































Three months ended











March 31,











2024

2023 PER SHARE DATA















Earnings per share









$ 0.58

$ 0.82 Dividends per share









$ 0.22

$ 0.21 Book value per share









$ 30.41

$ 28.80 Dividend payout ratio (a)









37.60 %

25.64 % Weighted average shares outstanding





4,785,773

4,773,461

















DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)











Dividends reinvested under















employee stock ownership plan (b)







$ 202

$ 193 Dividends reinvested under















dividend reinvestment plan (c)









$ 391

$ 510

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average equity









7.77 %

11.85 % Return on average assets









0.83 %

1.28 % Net interest margin (d)









3.61 %

4.21 % Efficiency ratio (e)









71.47 %

65.70 % Average earning assets (in 000's)









$ 1,261,217

$ 1,141,835

















(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.









(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.









(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.









(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.





(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.





OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Three months ended (in $000's)



March 31,





2024

2023 Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans



$ 15,250

$ 12,276 Interest and dividends on securities

1,017

1,092 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,417

426 Total interest income



17,684

13,794 Interest expense:









Deposits



5,899

1,832 Borrowings



595

240 Total interest expense



6,494

2,072 Net interest income



11,190

11,722 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

751

489 Noninterest income:









Service charges on deposit accounts

725

611 Trust fees



104

86 Income from bank owned life insurance and







annuity assets



225

207 Mortgage banking income



39

47 Electronic refund check/deposit fees

540

540 Debit / credit card interchange income

1,145

1,173 Tax preparation fees



607

631 Other



311

472 Total noninterest income



3,696

3,767 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits



6,167

5,884 Occupancy



469

462 Furniture and equipment



334

298 Professional fees



486

433 Marketing expense



225

241 FDIC insurance



148

138 Data processing



807

720 Software



621

562 Foreclosed assets



(2)

2 Amortization of intangibles



3

7 Other



1,483

1,525 Total noninterest expense



10,741

10,272 Income before income taxes



3,394

4,728 Income taxes



601

820 NET INCOME



$ 2,793

$ 3,908

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























(in $000's, except share data)











March 31,

December 31,













2024

2023 ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks







$ 15,422

$ 14,252 Interest-bearing deposits with banks









113,638

113,874 Total cash and cash equivalents











129,060

128,126 Securities available for sale











162,186

162,258 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2 in 2024 and 2023;

7,968

7,986 (estimated fair value: 2024 - $7,248; 2023 - $7,390)













Restricted investments in bank stocks









4,983

5,037 Total loans











989,862

971,900 Less: Allowance for credit losses











(9,229)

(8,767) Net loans











980,633

963,133 Premises and equipment, net











21,728

21,450 Premises and equipment held for sale, net







568

573 Accrued interest receivable











4,338

3,606 Goodwill











7,319

7,319 Other intangible assets, net











5

8 Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets







40,745

40,593 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net









1,159

1,205 Deferred tax assets











6,438

6,306 Other assets











5,469

4,535 Total assets











$ 1,372,599

$ 1,352,135



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits











$ 306,574

$ 322,222 Interest-bearing deposits











842,210

804,914 Total deposits











1,148,784

1,127,136 Other borrowed funds











43,261

44,593 Subordinated debentures











8,500

8,500 Operating lease liability











1,159

1,205 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments





586

692 Other liabilities











24,527

26,002 Total liabilities











1,226,817

1,208,128



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;







2024 - 5,490,995 shares issued; 2023 - 5,470,453 shares issued)





5,491

5,470 Additional paid-in capital











52,321

51,842 Retained earnings











116,614

114,871 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







(11,896)

(11,428) Treasury stock, at cost (697,321 shares)







(16,748)

(16,748) Total shareholders' equity











145,782

144,007 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 1,372,599

$ 1,352,135

