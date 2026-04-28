Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, of $4,297,000, a decrease of $109,000, or 2.5%, from the same period during the prior year. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 were $.91, compared to $.94 for the first quarter of 2025. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.08% and 10.17%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026, versus 1.20% and 11.82%, respectively, for the same period the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller stated, "Our core performance remained strong, highlighted by double-digit growth in net interest income, margin expansion, and continued loan growth in our targeted commercial markets. While earnings were modestly lower, we continue to invest in our people, technology, and franchise for long-term, sustainable performance."

For the first quarter of 2026, net interest income increased $1,748,000, or 13.3%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was related to the increase in both average earning assets and the net interest margin. For the first quarter of 2026, average earning assets increased $121 million from the same period last year, led by the $146 million growth in average loans, which was partially offset by the decreases in average securities of $15 million and average balances maintained at the Federal Reserve of $11 million. The growth in average loans occurred primarily within the targeted commercial lending segments.

For the first quarter of 2026, the net interest margin was 4.01%, an increase from 3.85% for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was related to the yield on earning assets increasing more than the cost of funding sources. The yield on earning assets improved primarily in relation to the strong growth in higher yielding loans, which now comprise a larger percentage of earning assets.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the provision for credit loss expense was $1,622,000, an increase of $1,206,000 from the first quarter of 2025. The provision for credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2026 was primarily related to the specific allocation of $2,031,000 on two collateral dependent loans. Additional reserves were required for net charge-offs of $278,000 and the $19 million increase in loans since December 31, 2025. These increases in reserves were partially offset by a decrease in certain qualitative risk factors. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 1.64% at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.40% at December 31, 2025 and .48% at March 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily related to three commercial loans being placed on nonaccrual status since March 31, 2025. Two of the loans required the specific allocation that was previously mentioned and one of the loans was deemed adequately collateralized. The allowance for credit losses was 1.07% of total loans at March 31, 2026, compared to .96% at December 31, 2025 and .97% at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income totaled $3,288,000 for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $358,000 from the same period last year. The decrease was primarily related to the $540,000 decrease in electronic refund check and deposit fees due to the expiration of a tax processing agreement with a third party. This decrease was partially offset by a $138,000 increase in income from bank owned life insurance due to the receipt of life insurance proceeds and to the $86,000 increase in debit and credit card interchange income.

Noninterest expense totaled $11,301,000 for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $483,000 from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $335,000, or 5.6%, from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to annual merit increases and to health insurance premiums. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, software expense increased $132,000 from the same period last year. The increase was primarily related to an investment in software to enhance internal processes. Also contributing to higher noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was a $58,000 increase in FDIC insurance expense, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was related to a higher assessment base due to growth in assets and to an increase in the assessment rate in relation to higher nonperforming loans.

The Company's total assets at March 31, 2026 were $1.678 billion, an increase of $95 million from December 31, 2025. The increase in assets was primarily the result of a $78 million increase in balances maintained at the Federal Reserve and a $19 million increase in total loans. At March 31, 2026, total deposits increased $94 million from year end 2025, which occurred primarily within time deposits. Total shareholders' equity increased $1.0 million from year end 2025. This was primarily from year-to-date net income of $4.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.2 million and cash dividends paid of $1.1 million.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company with 18 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes, tariffs and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (ii) competitive pressures; (iii) fluctuations in interest rates; (iv) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (v) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (vi) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (vii) regulatory changes; and (viii) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three months ended













March 31,













2026

2025 PER SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share











$ 0.91

$ 0.94 Dividends per share











$ 0.23

$ 0.22 Book value per share











$ 36.36

$ 33.05 Dividend payout ratio (a)











25.22 %

23.52 % Weighted average shares outstanding







4,711,001

4,711,001



















DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)













Dividends reinvested under

















employee stock ownership plan (b)









$ 206

$ 195 Dividends reinvested under

















dividend reinvestment plan (c)











$ 314

$ 382



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average equity











10.17 %

11.82 % Return on average assets











1.08 %

1.20 % Net interest margin (d)











4.01 %

3.85 % Efficiency ratio (e)











61.72 %

63.95 % Average earning assets (in 000's)











$ 1,518,144

$ 1,397,458



















(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income. (b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market. (c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market. (d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets. (e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three months ended (in $000's)

March 31,



2026

2025 Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans

$ 19,404

$ 16,695 Interest and dividends on securities

2,489

2,279 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks

582

826 Total interest income

22,475

19,800 Interest expense:







Deposits

7,031

6,133 Borrowings

556

527 Total interest expense

7,587

6,660 Net interest income

14,888

13,140 Provision for credit losses

1,622

416 Noninterest income:







Service charges on deposit accounts 745

720 Trust fees

92

103 Income from bank owned life insurance and





annuity assets

378

240 Mortgage banking income

37

37 Electronic refund check/deposit fees 0

540 Debit / credit card interchange income 1,235

1,149 Tax preparation fees

608

596 Other

193

261 Total noninterest income

3,288

3,646 Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

6,347

6,012 Occupancy

524

521 Furniture and equipment

318

350 Professional fees

473

500 Marketing expense

280

279 FDIC insurance

241

183 Data processing

911

925 Software

673

541 Other

1,534

1,507 Total noninterest expense

11,301

10,818 Income before income taxes

5,253

5,552 Income taxes

956

1,146 NET INCOME

$ 4,297

$ 4,406

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



















(in $000's, except share data)











March 31,

December 31,













2026

2025 ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks







$ 16,255

$ 14,845 Interest-bearing deposits with banks









109,072

31,052 Total cash and cash equivalents











125,327

45,897 Securities available for sale











251,439

253,906 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 in 2026 and 2025

5,435

5,452 Restricted investments in bank stocks









5,258

5,258 Total loans











1,214,814

1,196,018 Less: Allowance for credit losses











(12,943)

(11,519) Net loans











1,201,871

1,184,499 Premises and equipment, net











20,501

20,509 Premises and equipment held for sale, net







395

400 Accrued interest receivable











5,535

5,476 Goodwill











7,319

7,319 Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets







42,606

43,305 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net









876

923 Deferred tax assets











6,252

5,621 Other assets











4,688

4,089 Total assets











$ 1,677,502

$ 1,582,654



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits











$ 332,760

$ 314,131 Interest-bearing deposits











1,090,914

1,015,536 Total deposits











1,423,674

1,329,667 Other borrowed funds











43,529

44,848 Subordinated debentures











8,500

8,500 Operating lease liability











876

923 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments





791

871 Other liabilities











28,852

27,588 Total liabilities











1,506,222

1,412,397



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;







5,490,995 shares issued)











5,491

5,491 Additional paid-in capital











52,321

52,321 Retained earnings











136,220

133,007 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







(4,059)

(1,869) Treasury stock, at cost (779,994 shares)







(18,693)

(18,693) Total shareholders' equity











171,280

170,257 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 1,677,502

$ 1,582,654

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.