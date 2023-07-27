Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $3,249,000, an increase of $1,250,000 from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $.68 compared to $.42 for the prior year second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income totaled $7,157,000, an increase of $1,033,000, or 16.9%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.50 for the first six months of 2023 versus $1.29 for the first six months of 2022. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.16% and 10.63%, respectively, for the first half of 2023, compared to .98% and 8.87%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller said, "This has been an active quarter for the Company. In Waverly, our team of community bankers moved into a new, renovated office. This new location provides us with another opportunity to bring an even better banking experience to our customers. Our customers are the key to our longevity – they are the reason why we have remained and will strive to continue to remain an independent, community bank. To celebrate and thank our customers, all of our OVB locations have hosted special customer appreciation days and are actively planning more events for the coming months. This summer, we have also continued our involvement with the local county fairs. We are proud to support these wonderful community events."

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income increased $1,061,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income increased $2,793,000 from the same respective periods last year. Contributing to the increase in net interest income was the increase in the net interest margin. As a result of the significant increase in market interest rates based on actions taken by the Federal Reserve, the net interest margin has responded positively due to the yield on earning assets increasing more than the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the net interest margin was 4.03%, compared to 3.64% for the same period the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the net interest margin was 4.12%, compared to 3.58% for the same period the prior year. Although the net interest margin increased over the prior year periods, on a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin decreased to 4.03% for the second quarter of 2023 versus 4.21% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease is a result of the Company offering higher rates on deposit accounts as market competition increased and to the higher utilization of wholesale funding sources to fund asset growth. The net interest margin for 2023 also benefited from the higher relative balances maintained in loans, as opposed to the Federal Reserve, which generally yields less than loans. The average balance of loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $913 million, an increase of $86 million from the first six months of 2022. For the same period, the average balances maintained at the Federal Reserve decreased $81 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit loss expense totaled $24,000, a decrease of $789,000 from the same period last year. The quarterly provision for credit loss expense was primarily associated with quarter-to-date net charge-offs of $149,000 and the $44 million quarterly increase in loan balances, which was partially offset by lower expected loss rates in relation to an improved unemployment forecast. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $513,000, an increase of $826,000 from the same period last year. The year-to-date provision for credit loss expense was primarily associated with net charge-offs of $439,000 and loan growth of $65 million, which was partially offset by the improved expected loss rates mentioned previously. Comparatively, the first six months of 2023 had a larger provision for credit losses than the same period in 2022 because there was a negative provision for loan loss expense experienced during the first half of 2022 due to a decrease in certain economic risk factors, such as the level of classified and criticized loans and the partial release of the COVID reserve. The allowance for credit losses was .80% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to .60% at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023 was related to the Company adopting the new accounting guidance for measuring the credit losses on financial instruments. Under this guidance, the Company established a Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model to estimate future credit losses, which replaced the former incurred loss methodology. Upon adoption of CECL, the Company increased the allowance for credit losses by $2,162,000. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans improved to .29% at June 30, 2023, compared to .43% at December 31, 2022 and .46% at June 30, 2022.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income increased $77,000 and $124,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The increases were largely due to higher service charges on deposit accounts, interchange income on debit and credit cards, and commissions earned by Race Day Mortgage for mortgage application referrals. As we wind down Race Day Mortgage, management does not expect to earn commissions on referrals going forward. This was partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking income from selling loans to the secondary market. With elevated mortgage rates, mortgage customers are selecting in-house variable rate mortgage products instead of long-term fixed rate products that are sold to the secondary market.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $10,415,000, an increase of $392,000 from the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $20,687,000, an increase of $876,000 from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $158,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased $472,000 as compared to the first half of 2022. The increase was primarily related to annual merit increases. Further contributing to higher noninterest expense were FDIC insurance premiums, software expense, and data processing. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, FDIC insurance premiums increased $54,000 and $110,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. Software expense increased $32,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and increased $91,000 during the first half of 2023, as compared to the same periods in 2022. The increase was related to investments in loan processing platforms to enhance efficiency. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, data processing expense increased $38,000 and $86,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The increase was related to enhancements to the digital platform for customers.

The Company's total assets at June 30, 2023 were $1.274 billion, an increase of $63 million from December 31, 2022. Since December 31, 2022, loan balances increased $65 million, which was largely related to commercial and real estate loan segments. The increase was primarily funded by a $49 million increase in deposits and a $9 million increase in borrowed funds. The growth in deposits was impacted by the utilization of wholesale deposit funding sources. At June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity increased $3 million from year end 2022. The growth in shareholders' equity was impacted by the adoption of CECL, which required a $2.2 million charge to retained earnings.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The Company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio; and Race Day Mortgage, Inc., an online consumer direct mortgage company. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (ii) competitive pressures; (iii) fluctuations in interest rates; (iv) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (v) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (vi) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (vii) regulatory changes; and (viii) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022 PER SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share



$ 0.68

$ 0.42

$ 1.50

$ 1.29 Dividends per share



$ 0.37

$ 0.36

$ 0.58

$ 0.57 Book value per share



$ 28.91

$ 27.78

$ 28.91

$ 27.78 Dividend payout ratio (a)



54.39 %

85.89 %

38.69 %

44.35 % Weighted average shares outstanding 4,776,520

4,771,774

4,774,999

4,766,453



















DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)













Dividends reinvested under

















employee stock ownership plan (b)

$ -

$ -

$ 193

$ 154 Dividends reinvested under

















dividend reinvestment plan (c)



$ 637

$ 710

$ 1,147

$ 1,225



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average equity



9.46 %

5.87 %

10.63 %

8.87 % Return on average assets



1.03 %

0.63 %

1.16 %

0.98 % Net interest margin (d)



4.03 %

3.64 %

4.12 %

3.58 % Efficiency ratio (e)



71.93 %

75.33 %

68.70 %

73.03 % Average earning assets (in 000's)



$ 1,171,792

$ 1,174,755

$ 1,156,896

$ 1,171,081



(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income. (b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market. (c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market. (d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets. (e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)







Three months ended

Six months ended (in $000's)

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans

$ 13,293

$ 10,020

$ 25,569

$ 19,818 Interest and dividends on securities

1,053

969

2,145

1,775 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks

671

232

1,097

285 Total interest income

15,017

11,221

28,811

21,878 Interest expense:















Deposits

3,091

507

4,923

1,026 Borrowings

312

161

552

309 Total interest expense

3,403

668

5,475

1,335 Net interest income

11,614

10,553

23,336

20,543 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

24

813

513

(313) Noninterest income:















Service charges on deposit accounts

653

595

1,264

1,153 Trust fees

82

86

168

167 Income from bank owned life insurance and















annuity assets

211

195

418

469 Mortgage banking income

44

220

91

455 Electronic refund check/deposit fees

135

135

675

675 Debit / credit card interchange income

1,215

1,177

2,388

2,312 Tax preparation fees

33

50

664

738 Other

340

178

812

387 Total noninterest income

2,713

2,636

6,480

6,356 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits

5,841

5,683

11,725

11,253 Occupancy

485

424

947

902 Furniture and equipment

330

279

628

545 Professional fees

433

498

866

987 Marketing expense

241

229

482

458 FDIC insurance

142

88

280

170 Data processing

726

688

1,446

1,360 Software

588

556

1,150

1,059 Foreclosed assets

7

36

9

37 Amortization of intangibles

6

10

13

20 Other

1,616

1,532

3,141

3,020 Total noninterest expense

10,415

10,023

20,687

19,811 Income before income taxes

3,888

2,353

8,616

7,401 Income taxes

639

354

1,459

1,277 NET INCOME

$ 3,249

$ 1,999

$ 7,157

$ 6,124

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









(in $000's, except share data)

June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 ASSETS







Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 14,919

$ 14,330 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

41,876

31,660 Total cash and cash equivalents

56,795

45,990 Certificates of deposit in financial institutions

245

1,862 Securities available for sale

174,508

184,074 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2 in 2023 and $0 in 2022;

8,964

9,226 (estimated fair value: 2023 - $8,218; 2022 - $8,460)







Restricted investments in bank stocks

4,204

5,953 Total loans

949,952

885,049 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(7,571)

(5,269) Net loans

942,381

879,780 Premises and equipment, net

21,091

20,436 Premises and equipment held for sale, net

583

593 Accrued interest receivable

3,164

3,112 Goodwill

7,319

7,319 Other intangible assets, net

16

29 Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets

40,045

39,627 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

1,297

1,294 Deferred tax assets

6,412

6,266 Other assets

7,206

5,226 Total assets

$ 1,274,230

$ 1,210,787









LIABILITIES







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 338,974

$ 354,413 Interest-bearing deposits

737,598

673,242 Total deposits

1,076,572

1,027,655 Other borrowed funds

26,904

17,945 Subordinated debentures

8,500

8,500 Operating lease liability

1,297

1,294 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments

565

0 Other liabilities

22,320

20,365 Total liabilities

1,136,158

1,075,759









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;







2023 - 5,470,453 shares issued; 2022 - 5,465,707 shares issued)

5,470

5,465 Additional paid-in capital

51,842

51,722 Retained earnings

111,499

109,320 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(14,073)

(14,813) Treasury stock, at cost (693,933 shares)

(16,666)

(16,666) Total shareholders' equity

138,072

135,028 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,274,230

$ 1,210,787

