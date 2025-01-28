Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of $2,515,000, a decrease of $708,000 from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $.53 compared to $.68 for the prior year fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income totaled $10,999,000, a decrease of $1,632,000, or 12.9%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share were $2.32 for 2024 versus $2.65 for 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were .77% and 7.50%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to .99% and 9.24%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO, Larry Miller stated, "While it is never enjoyable to report lower net income, given all that was accomplished in 2024, I am quite pleased with how the company is positioned for future success. Net income was down primarily due to two one-time expenses that management knowingly accepted to put the company in a more favorable position as we look to the future. The largest of the two expenses was the $3.3 million associated with the voluntary early retirement program. The other one-time expense was the $496,000 in account bonuses paid to new Sweet Home Ohio depositors. Both of these expenses are part of a broader strategy to improve shareholder value and further our Community First Mission."

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased $1,755,000, and for the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased $2,777,000 from the same respective periods last year. Contributing to the increase in quarterly net interest income was the $187 million increase in average earning assets. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the increase in net interest income was attributable to the $149 million increase in average earning assets, which was partially offset by the 23 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. In general, the growth in earning assets was primarily driven by loan growth followed by an increase in average securities and higher average balances being maintained at the Federal Reserve. For 2024, average loans increased $86 million from the prior year. The loan growth experienced during 2024 exceeded expectations and occurred primarily within the commercial lending and residential real estate lending segments. A portion of the growth in the residential real estate segment was associated with the higher utilization of a warehouse line of credit extended to another mortgage lender. For 2024, average securities increased $36 million and average balances maintained at the Federal Reserve increased $28 million from the prior year. These increases were related to investing deposit growth that exceeded loan growth. The decrease in the net interest margin for the respective periods was related to the cost of funding sources increasing more than the yield on earning assets. This increase in the cost of funding was partially linked to the Company's decision to increase rates on deposit accounts to attract deposits amidst heightened market competition for such funds. In addition, the composition of funding sources trended toward certificates of deposit and wholesale funding sources, which generally cost more than other funding sources, such as checking, NOW, savings and money market deposit products.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $617,000, a decrease of $72,000 from the same period last year. The provision for credit loss expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily related to additional reserves for certain qualitative risk factors, quarter-to-date net charge-offs of $433,000 and a $13 million quarterly increase in loan balances. These increases were partially offset by the release of a $427,000 specific reserve on a collateral dependent individually evaluated loan due to obtaining additional collateral to cover the deficiency. In addition, the improvement in the unemployment and gross domestic product forecast contributed to lower expected loss rates. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $2,469,000, an increase of $379,000 from the same period last year. The year-to-date provision for credit loss expense was primarily associated with net charge-offs of $1,260,000, loan growth of $90 million and additional reserves associated with certain qualitative risk factors. The allowance for credit losses was .95% of total loans at December 31, 2024, compared to .90% at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans increased to .46% at December 31, 2024, compared to .26% at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $3,920,000, an increase of $339,000 from the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $13,171,000, an increase of $542,000 from the same period last year. The increases were largely due to service charges on deposit accounts and interchange income earned on debit and credit card transactions. For 2024, service charges on deposit accounts increased $339,000 from the prior year. The increase was primarily related to an increase in the volume of overdraft transactions during 2024. Debit and credit card interchange income for 2024 increased $108,000 from the prior year due to an increase in the number of transactions.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $13,306,000, an increase of $3,004,000 from the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $46,130,000, an increase of $4,762,000 from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $3,076,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and $4,391,000 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily related to annual merit increases, higher health insurance premiums, and the severance expense associated with a voluntary early retirement program. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company established a voluntary early retirement program for select employees meeting certain criteria. Based on the number of employees that accepted the severance package, the Company incurred an expense of $3,338,000. The early retirement program is expected to reduce salary and employee benefit expense on a go-forward basis. The growth in salaries and employee benefit expense was partially offset by the elimination of staffing for Race Day Mortgage by April 2023, which resulted in a savings of $200,000 for 2024, when compared to the same period last year.

Further contributing to higher noninterest expense were customer rewards for new accounts, data processing and professional fees. During the third quarter, the Company began participating in a program offered by the Ohio Treasurer called Ohio Homebuyer Plus. The program is designed to encourage Ohio residents to save for the purchase of a home. As a participant in the program, the Company developed the Sweet Home Ohio deposit account to offer participants an above-market interest rate along with a deposit bonus to assist customers in achieving their home savings goal. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company paid account bonuses totaling $496,000 to new Sweet Home Ohio deposit customers. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, data processing increased $53,000 and $285,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The increase was primarily related to debit card processing due to higher transaction volume and to higher costs associated with enhancements to the Company's digital banking platform. Professional fees increased $10,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $217,000 for year ended 2024, as compared to the same periods in 2023. The increase was related to higher director fees and a general increase in legal and accounting fees. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in software expense and marketing expense. For 2024, software expense decreased $389,000 from the prior year due to the closure of Race Day Mortgage, which eliminated certain processing platforms. Marketing expense for 2024 decreased $190,000 from the prior year due to a reduction in select marketing campaigns.

The Company's total assets at December 31, 2024 were $1.503 billion, an increase of $151 million from December 31, 2023. As previously discussed, the Company began participating in the Ohio Treasurer's Ohio Homebuyer Plus program. For each Sweet Home Ohio account that was opened, the Company received a deposit from the Treasurer at a subsidized interest rate. At December 31, 2024, the balance of Sweet Home Ohio accounts totaled $6.8 million and the amount deposited by the Treasurer totaled $97 million. These deposit balances were the key contributor to the $148 million increase in total deposits. Since the Treasurer deposits are classified as public funds, which are required to be collateralized, the Company invested the funds in securities to be pledged as collateral to the Treasurer. The investment of these funds contributed to the $105 million increase in securities from December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, total loans have increased $90 million. The increase was largely in the commercial and residential real estate segments. The growth in these segments was partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans, as this segment was deemphasized by the Company in 2024 as other loan portfolio segments are more profitable. In line with its decision to deemphasize consumer loans, the Company exited the indirect lending business for autos and recreational vehicles effective October 11, 2024. To assist with funding the growth in loans, the balance of funds maintained at the Federal Reserve decreased $47 million from year end 2023, which provided a higher rate of return. At December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity increased $6.3 million from year end 2023. This was primarily from year-to-date net income of $11 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $.9 million, partially offset by cash dividends paid of $4.2 million and the purchase of 82,673 treasury shares for $1.9 million under the Company's treasury repurchase program.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





































Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,







2024

2023

2024

2023

PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share



$ 0.53

$ 0.68

$ 2.32

$ 2.65

Dividends per share



$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.88

$ 1.02

Book value per share



$ 31.91

$ 30.17

$ 31.91

$ 30.17

Dividend payout ratio (a)



41.21 %

32.59 %

37.98 %

38.56 %

Weighted average shares outstanding 4,711,001

4,773,132

4,736,820

4,774,607























DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)















Dividends reinvested under



















employee stock ownership plan (b) $ -

$ -

$ 202

$ 193

Dividends reinvested under



















dividend reinvestment plan (c)

$ 368

$ 405

$ 1,524

$ 1,949























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average equity



6.62 %

9.32 %

7.50 %

9.24 %

Return on average assets



0.66 %

0.97 %

0.77 %

0.99 %

Net interest margin (d)



3.70 %

3.71 %

3.71 %

3.94 %

Efficiency ratio (e)



77.83 %

68.47 %

73.79 %

69.82 %

Average earning assets (in 000's)

$ 1,414,863

$ 1,227,454

$ 1,330,841

$ 1,182,155























(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.









(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.









(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.









(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.







(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.























OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

(in $000's)



December 31,

December 31,







2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans



$ 16,864

$ 14,953

$ 64,938

$ 54,821

Interest and dividends on securities

2,364

997

6,378

4,174

Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks 794

1,172

4,447

2,870

Total interest income



20,022

17,122

75,763

61,865

Interest expense:



















Deposits



6,393

5,193

24,639

14,174

Borrowings



559

614

2,320

1,664

Total interest expense



6,952

5,807

26,959

15,838

Net interest income



13,070

11,315

48,804

46,027

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 617

689

2,469

2,090

Noninterest income:



















Service charges on deposit accounts 773

722

3,039

2,700

Trust fees



100

79

404

326

Income from bank owned life insurance and















annuity assets



241

223

929

860

Mortgage banking income



45

42

163

175

Electronic refund check/deposit fees 0

0

675

675

Debit / credit card interchange income 1,274

1,187

4,968

4,860

Tax preparation fees



4

2

644

669

Other



1,483

1,326

2,349

2,364

Total noninterest income



3,920

3,581

13,171

12,629

Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

8,833

5,757

27,782

23,391

Occupancy



447

463

1,938

1,903

Furniture and equipment



313

342

1,300

1,321

Professional fees



370

360

1,873

1,656

Marketing expense



146

287

820

1,010

FDIC insurance



179

148

648

569

Data processing



679

626

3,094

2,809

Software



556

878

2,260

2,649

Foreclosed assets



6

0

4

15

Amortization of intangibles



0

3

8

21

Other



1,777

1,438

6,403

6,024

Total noninterest expense



13,306

10,302

46,130

41,368

Income before income taxes



3,067

3,905

13,376

15,198

Income taxes



552

682

2,377

2,567

NET INCOME



$ 2,515

$ 3,223

$ 10,999

$ 12,631

















OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



































(in $000's, except share data)











December 31,

December 31,















2024

2023

ASSETS



















Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks





$ 15,704

$ 14,252

Interest-bearing deposits with banks









67,403

113,874

Total cash and cash equivalents









83,107

128,126

Securities available for sale











268,120

162,258

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 in 2024 and $2 in 2023 7,049

7,986

Restricted investments in bank stocks







5,007

5,037

Total loans











1,061,825

971,900

Less: Allowance for credit losses









(10,088)

(8,767)

Net loans











1,051,737

963,133

Premises and equipment, net











21,229

21,450

Premises and equipment held for sale, net







507

573

Accrued interest receivable











4,805

3,606

Goodwill











7,319

7,319

Other intangible assets, net











0

8

Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets







42,048

40,593

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net







1,024

1,205

Deferred tax assets











7,218

6,306

Other assets











4,242

4,535

Total assets











$ 1,503,412

$ 1,352,135























LIABILITIES



















Noninterest-bearing deposits











$ 322,383

$ 322,222

Interest-bearing deposits











952,795

804,914

Total deposits











1,275,178

1,127,136

Other borrowed funds











39,740

44,593

Subordinated debentures











8,500

8,500

Operating lease liability











1,024

1,205

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments





582

692

Other liabilities











28,060

26,002

Total liabilities











1,353,084

1,208,128























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;









2024 - 5,490,995 shares issued; 2023 - 5,470,453 shares issued)



5,491

5,470

Additional paid-in capital











52,321

51,842

Retained earnings











121,693

114,871

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







(10,484)

(11,428)

Treasury stock, at cost (2024 - 779,994 shares; 2023 - 697,321 shares)

(18,693)

(16,748)

Total shareholders' equity











150,328

144,007

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 1,503,412

$ 1,352,135

