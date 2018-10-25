OhioLINK Partners with Cengage to Help More Than 600,000 College Students Save Money on Course Materials

BOSTON and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, an education and technology company, and OhioLINK, a statewide academic library consortium, have partnered to make digital course materials more affordable for Ohio college students. The inclusive access pricing agreement reduces the course-level price of Cengage e-textbooks and courseware up to 80 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

"At OhioLINK, we are driven by serving students. Knowing that the cost of textbooks affects students' success rates as well as their bank accounts, it is our goal to make affordable learning easier for our member institutions," said Gwen Evans, OhioLINK Executive Director. "This price agreement with Cengage offers our members the opportunity to receive a pre-negotiated, discounted price and an established model to get started with inclusive access, should they choose to do so—with the potential to positively impact hundreds of thousands of students."

"Our partnership with OhioLINK underscores our continued commitment to increasing access to quality, affordable course materials," said Andy Gates, Vice President, Institutional Sales at Cengage. "This agreement is a seamless way to lower the cost of materials at the course-level and provide first-day-of-class access. Further, it illustrates the array of choices we can provide both students and institutions who share our focus on affordable access to quality learning."

OhioLINK is a consortium of 118 academic libraries distributed among 90 Ohio colleges and universities, and part of the Ohio Department of Higher Education's OH-TECH consortium. The agreement leverages Cengage Inclusive Access, which reduces the course-by-course price of individual Cengage materials for the more than 600,000 students at OhioLINK member institutions.

Cengage is a leader in affordability and access to high quality learning materials. In addition to digital course materials delivered through Cengage Inclusive Access, Cengage was the first to launch a comprehensive print rental program, an Open Educational Resource (OER) product called Cengage OpenNOW and Cengage Unlimited, the first all-access subscription service for digital college textbooks, online homework, access codes and study guides.

To learn more about options for affordable access to quality learning with Cengage, visit: www.cengage.com/institutional.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About OhioLink

Established in 1992, the Ohio Library and Information Network (OhioLINK) is Ohio's statewide academic library consortium and serves more than 600,000 end users, with 120 libraries as full members. These libraries are distributed among 92 different Ohio colleges and universities. OhioLINK membership includes the State Library of Ohio, 16 public university libraries, 51 independent college libraries, 23 two-year college libraries, 16 regional campus libraries, eight law school libraries and five medical school libraries. A member of the Ohio Technology Consortium of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, OhioLINK provides a competitive advantage for Ohio's higher education community by cooperatively and cost-effectively acquiring, providing access to, and preserving an expanding array of print and digital resources, and by centrally hosting digital content. Learn more at ohiolink.edu.

