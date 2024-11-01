OHM Advisors Acquires Griner Engineering, Inc., Expanding Presence in Southern United States

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Griner Engineering has been successfully acquired by OHM Advisors, a leading architecture, engineering and planning firm. This strategic acquisition demonstrates the firm's commitment to the continued growth of its mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services and expands its presence in Florida and Tennessee.

Founded in 1968, Griner Engineering is a highly respected Florida-based firm that serves a wide range of clients, including municipal, educational, commercial and industrial sectors nationwide.

Griner Engineering has been acquired by OHM Advancing Communities.

"We are very excited to become part of the OHM team," said Joe Griner, president of Griner Engineering. "This acquisition helps OHM meet its goal of doubling the number of MEP experts and increasing the number of clients we can serve."

OHM Advisors' diverse, mission-driven team works collaboratively across multiple disciplines, including architecture, municipal, environmental and transportation engineering, planning, urban design and construction services to create better places for people to live and work.

"What excites me most about this acquisition is the shared passion of our team members for delivering exceptional solutions for clients and delivering innovative, people-focused designs and ideas that drive whole communities forward," said Jon Kramer, president of OHM Advisors. "By combining our talents and expertise, we are well-positioned to meet our mission of advancing communities today, tomorrow and for generations to come."

"Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is thrilled to have facilitated the successful transaction between OHM Advisors and Griner Engineering," Viking Partner Christian Aunspaugh states. "It is a strategic step for both groups as they have continued growth in the design engineering and infrastructure sector. With OHM's impressive 60+ years of industry experience, the acquisition of Griner Engineering — a respected, multi-location design firm with a rich 50-year history — represents a powerful alignment of expertise and vision. This partnership not only preserves Griner's legacy as a second-generation company but also fuels exciting potential for future innovation and expanded service offerings. We're eager to see the opportunities this strategic union will create for both firms and the communities they serve."

Partner Christian Aunspaugh & Associate Advisor Max Roix of the Viking M&A team helped lead this transaction to a successful closing.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit https://vikingmergers.com to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions