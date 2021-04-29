OhmConnect Appoints Don Whaley as President for Texas Region

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect , the leading customer-response program for residential energy use, today announced the appointment of Don Whaley as President of the Texas branch of OhmConnect.

Whaley joins OhmConnect bringing 35 years experience in deregulated energy markets across North America. Over half that time was spent focused on the Texas retail market where he founded Direct Energy Texas in 2002 and served as its President during the early years of deregulation. Through his consulting practice, which he formed after leaving Direct, Whaley has helped launch numerous retail electricity providers (REPs) and shape the energy strategies of large commercial and municipal entities.

"OhmConnect's mission is to reimagine the way we use energy in order to modernize our energy infrastructure and preserve the health of our planet," said Cisco DeVries, CEO of OhmConnect. "We are delighted to have Don join our team because his background in the energy industry will help bring the value of OhmConnect's innovative platform to Texas."

"These are dynamic times in the Texas electricity industry. I am thrilled to join OhmConnect and to have the opportunity to help bring the company's cutting edge technology to the Lone Star State." said Whaley. "In the wake of events here in February, it is clear that the grid needs to change and our technology empowers users to participate in that change while benefiting themselves, the grid and the environment."

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect was founded in 2014 with the vision of becoming the world's largest supplier of clean energy. It has a mission to improve the lives of people and the health of the planet by reimagining the way energy is (collectively) used. Today, OhmConnect enables hundreds of thousands of customers to reimagine how they use energy, to choose clean energy over dirty energy when required, and to be rewarded for timely, smarter, home energy use. OhmConnect makes it possible for customers to use clean energy without buying expensive solar-powered systems or changing energy providers. The company pays its users for saving energy when the grid is at risk of using dirty power. Customers of the three major California energy suppliers – Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric – can sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect .com. Follow OhmConnect on Twitter @OhmConnect, see the OhmConnect blog or check it out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

