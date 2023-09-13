Oil And Gas Fishing Market to grow by USD 1.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas fishing market size is expected to grow by USD 1.81 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market during the forecast period. North America has become a major region in the industry with abundant energy resources and advanced technologies. The key factor for North America's dominance in the industry is the vast presence of oil and gas reserves. North America is home to some of the largest oil and gas market players, such as the Permian Basin in the US and the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada. Such resources provide a solid foundation for the oil and gas fishing market, which can also attract investments and generate economic growth. Consequently, such factors are expected to increase the demand for oil and gas fishing services, which will drive the growth of the regional oil and gas fishing market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil and Gas Fishing Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Archer Ltd., Ardyne Technologies Ltd, Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Equity Petroleum Services Nigeria Ltd., Expro Group Holdings NV, Falcon Downhole Services LLC, NOV Inc., Odfjell Technology Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Tecon Oil Services Ltd., Tobitem DownHole Solutions Co. Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, Wellbore Integrity Solutions, and Wenzel Downhole Tools

Archer Ltd. - The company offers oil and gas fishing services with high-quality equipment and innovative solutions such as Mills, Overshots, Spears, Junk, and Debris Catchers.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Oil And Gas Fishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by application (Onshore and Offshore), product (Casing cutters, Milling tools, Overshoots and spears, and Fishing jars), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The onshore segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Onshore fishing activities, such as drilling wells, installing and maintaining equipment, and extracting oil and gas, are crucial for the industry. Once the infrastructure is set up, companies can start extracting resources. Efficient extraction is necessary to maximize production and ensure profitability. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase the demand for oil and gas fishing services in the onshore sector, which will drive the growth of the global oil and gas fishing market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Oil And Gas Fishing Market: Driver & Trend:

The rise in demand for oil and gas is notably driving the growth of the market. The demand for oil and gas is continuously increasing due to the rising demand and consumption of energy. Due to rising industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries, the consumption of oil and gas will grow during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India are also showing a substantial growth in the demand for energy owing to the rapid urbanization and growing population. Since mechanical and other parts are prone to falling during drilling activities, fishing operations will be required to collect these things from the oil well so that well operations may be carried out effectively. Therefore, the rise in the global demand for oil and gas will drive oil and gas exploration and production activities and will boost the growth of the global oil and gas fishing market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in oil and gas fishing tools and equipment are emerging trends shaping the growth of the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this oil and gas fishing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the oil and gas fishing market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the oil and gas fishing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas fishing market vendors.

Related Reports

The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 886.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (small-scale refinery, medium-scale refinery, and large-scale refinery), type (turnaround, maintenance, and repair), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth is the stringent emission standards.

The Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,497 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore), type (pipeline, railroads, and tanker and trucks), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America). The demand for contract logistics services is notably driving the oil and gas logistics market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio