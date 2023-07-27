Oil Refining Market all set to rise at growth rate of 1.42% CAGR | Valuation at $121.92 billion between 2022-2027

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil refining market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 121.92 billion, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Refining Market

Oil refining market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global oil refining market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer oil refining in the market are Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Alexandria Petroleum Co., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Essar Global Fund Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazprom Nedra LLC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Valero Energy Corp., and CTCI Corp. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - The company offers oil refining, such as Mumbai refinery, Kochi refinery, and Bina refinery.

The company offers oil refining, such as refinery, Kochi refinery, and Bina refinery. BP Plc - The company offers oil refining such as whiting refinery and cherry point refinery.

The company offers oil refining such as whiting refinery and cherry point refinery. Gazprom Nedra LLC - The company offers oil refining such as billings refinery operations, joliet operations, and Baytown operations.

Oil Refining Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (light distillates, middle distillates, fuel oil, and others), and fuel type (gasoline, kerosene, LPG, and others)

The light distillates segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the segment is the increasing demand for gasoline in the transportation sector. The gasoline comes under the category of light petroleum distillates and is widely used in automobile engines. Light crude oil is easier to refine compared to its heavier counterparts and possesses higher concentrations of hydrocarbons. The increasing urbanization trends have further fueled the need for gasoline among vehicle owners. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global oil refining market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global oil refining market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region contributing to the growth of the market is North America . The US and Canada are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. This is due to the many oil refineries present in the countries. The demand for energy is rapidly increasing because of population growth, economic expansion, and industrialization. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period

Oil Refining Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The surging demand for refined fuel is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period. These transportation and power generation sectors are driving refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, petrol, and diesel. The major contributors to the market are India and China due to the growing middle-class population and the rise in vehicle ownership. For example, the Thoothukudi oil refinery complex in India and the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) are focusing to improve refinery capacity. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The adoption of modular mini refineries is a major trend in the market growth. The features like cost-effectiveness and flexibility make modular mini refineries a popular choice among developing economies like Malaysia and the Philippines. Furthermore, the factors such as environmental regulations and energy security concerns have attracted investment patterns which lead to market growth. For instance, Governments, such as Nigeria, have given permission for the establishment of modular mini refineries, which presents revenue opportunities for industry vendors. Hence, these rapid adoptions of modular mini refineries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The costly and time-consuming nature of oil refinery maintenance operations is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The largest cost component for refineries is the maintenance expenses. Moreover, the operators spend between USD 40 to USD 70 million annually which is a financial burden on them. Thus, many operators focus on minimizing frequent and lengthy maintenance procedures. The extended periods of downtime also adversely impact the revenue generation of the operators. Hence, high maintenance cost is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Oil Refining Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the oil refining market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the oil refining market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the oil refining market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of oil refining market vendors

Oil Refining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 121.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Alexandria Petroleum Co., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Essar Global Fund Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazprom Nedra LLC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, Valero Energy Corp., and CTCI Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

