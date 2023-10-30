Oilfield Casing Spools Market to increase by USD 45.22 million between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oilfield casing spools market size is expected to grow by USD 45.22 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations are notably driving the oilfield casing spools market. However, factors such as fluctuation in oil and gas prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (stainless steel and low alloy steel), application (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Casing Spools Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the stainless steel segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing emphasis by global governments, particularly the US Department of Energy (DOE) for r ecologically responsible and sustainable practices in the oil and gas industry. Therefore, such objectives can be achieved by utilizing stainless steel casing spools which is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the oilfield casing spools market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounts for 44% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Some of the main countries in North America which are significantly contributing to the market growth include the US, Canada , and Mexico as these countries are among the largest oil and gas producers in the world. Furthermore, Canada and the US are among the top five crude oil producers in the world and one of the significant suppliers of reliable crude oil to international markets. Hence, such factors drive the oilfield casing spools market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The oilfield casing spools market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Baker Hughes Co., Delta Corp., Jiangsu HongFei Petroleum Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Parveen Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sakward Oilfield Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Sentry Wellhead Systems LLC, Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd., UZTEL SA, Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

