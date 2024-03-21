Oilfield Services Market size to grow by USD 43.46 billion from 2024 to 2028, 46% of market growth is expected in North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oilfield Services Market is estimated to grow by USD 43.46 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. North America contributes 46% to global market growth, driven by factors like crude price recovery and shale production growth in the US. Automation and IoT adoption enhance efficiency and safety in onshore and offshore drilling projects, fostering market expansion. The oilfield services market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer oilfield services market are Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Champion Oilfield Service, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Expro Group Holdings NV, Helmerich and Payne Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Key Energy Services Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., Nexans AmerCable, Oil States International Inc., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., Proserv UK Ltd., Saipem S.p.A., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Archer Ltd., Halliburton Co., NOV Inc., and TechnipFMC plc..

Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 43.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 4.13 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America

Company Offering:

Baker Hughes Co: The company offers drilling services, well integrity and intervention, plug and abandonment, and decommissioning of oil and gas infrastructure.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America's 46% contribution to global market growth is propelled by crude price recovery and US shale production surge. Automation and IoT adoption in onshore and offshore drilling projects enhance efficiency and safety, addressing logistical challenges and reducing human errors, thus fostering market expansion in the region.

The rise in unconventional oil and gas resources is the key factors driving the market growth:

The market growth is driven by the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources like shale formations, tight oil formations, oil sands, and coalbed methane. Countries like the US, Canada, China, and India aim to reduce oil and gas imports, leading to increased investments in extraction, benefiting oilfield service providers and positively impacting market growth.

Growing use of alternate energy sources globally is one of the key challenges hindering market growth.

The rise of alternative energy sources globally presents a significant challenge to market growth.

Technological innovations to drive productivity in oilfield services market

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into Onshore and Offshore segments. The onshore segment contribute the largest share of the market. It shows promising growth prospects. This segment benefits from lower capital requirements compared to offshore operations, attracting numerous oilfield service companies. Increasing upstream activities, like new drilling and enhanced recovery technologies, meet rising global energy demands. Additionally, sanctions on Iran prompt new drilling efforts globally, while focus on unconventional reserves further fuels segment growth, driving market expansion.

Analyst Review:

The Oilfield Services (OFS) market continues to evolve with advancements in technology, tools, and equipment. Despite the challenges posed by volatile oil prices and the supply-demand gap, the industry remains resilient, driven by geopolitical factors and the ongoing growth in demand. Companies are increasingly focusing on adopting new technologies and methods to enhance production efficiency and reduce costs associated with hydrocarbon extraction.

Drilling and production activities, especially in shale fields, are pivotal in meeting global energy demand, particularly in strong economies like India and China. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plays a crucial role in shaping worldwide crude oil demand, with statistics indicating millions of barrels per day in consumption.

Key players in the OFS market, including top oil and gas operating companies and providers like Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), are entering into framework agreements to streamline operations and optimize crude oil production capacity. Offshore contract drilling services are witnessing significant growth, with companies like Equinor and Baker Hughes Norge leading technological advancements in drilling and logging tools.

Technological innovations such as directional drilling services, measurements while drilling, and logging while drilling (LWD) services are enhancing crude oil production while optimizing drilling costs and improving supply chain efficiency. Furthermore, the development of unconventional reserves, including shale and tight reserves, is driving investments in horizontal drilling and fracking techniques, contributing to the expansion of oilfield services globally.

Market overview:

The Oilfield Services Market is characterized by its reliance on advanced technology, tools, and equipment to meet the challenges posed by volatile oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties. With a focus on new technologies and methods, the industry addresses production costs while maximizing hydrocarbon extraction. Drilling and production activities, particularly in shale fields, play a crucial role in meeting global oil demand. Strong economies like India and China drive growth, influencing worldwide crude oil demand. Key players like the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Equinor drive technological advancements in drilling services, directional drilling, and measurements while drilling. As the industry evolves, innovations in drilling techniques and well engineering continue to shape the landscape of oilfield services, ensuring efficiency and sustainability in hydrocarbon extraction.

