Oishii Announces First Closing of $150M in Series C Financing as It Scales Its Indoor Smart Farm™ Model

The latest financing marks a new phase of scale as Oishii grows production, expands retail access, and advances its operations across the United States and Japan

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oishii, the company behind the world's largest indoor vertical strawberry farm, today announced the first closing of $150 million in Series C financing led by SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., with participation from Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., MISUMI Group Inc., Mizuho Bank Ltd., and others. The financing reflects confidence in Oishii's indoor Smart Farm™ model—which integrates robotics, automation, and advanced technology with centuries-old Japanese farming techniques—as the company increases production, advances farm operations, and broadens retail access to its pesticide-free, Non-GMO strawberries, which are grown year-round and harvested at peak ripeness.

While the vertical farming sector has cooled in recent years, Oishii has continued to gain momentum through a more focused approach to scale, using robotics and automation, broader consumer access, and continued technology innovation to differentiate itself within the category. Oishii has expanded its distribution across 18 states, launched in Toronto as its first international retail market, introduced new retail formats and product offerings, and is now advancing its R&D capabilities in Japan through the development of its first-of-its-kind Open Innovation Center in Tokyo.

Robotics and automation have become central to Oishii's approach to scaling strawberry production with greater consistency, precision, and quality control. Following the acquisition of Tortuga AgTech in 2025, the company expanded those capabilities with additional harvesting robotics and engineering expertise. Earlier this year, Oishii also announced a strategic partnership with MISUMI Group Inc., a global supplier of manufacturing and automation components, to support its growing automation and manufacturing needs across the U.S. and Japan.

"Since our Series A investment in 2019, we have continuously supported Oishii Farm's growth. It is truly inspiring to see the vision we shared at that time steadily becoming a reality, as the company advances seamlessly from research and development to proof of concept and commercialization," said Shuhei Abe, President & CEO of SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. "One of the company's key strengths lies in its exceptional execution capability, which has enabled rapid technological advancement. As Oishii Farm enters a new phase with the establishment of its Open Innovation Center in Japan, we look forward to continuing to support its growth."

Oishii has also expanded beyond its original ultra-premium positioning into a more flexible retail business with broader consumer reach. Since launching the Omakase Berry at nearly $50 per tray in 2018, the company has added the Koyo Berry and Nikko Berry and introduced new pack sizes and retail formats designed for more everyday purchasing, with offerings today spanning $4.99 to $15. Its new Premium Preserves line also extends the brand beyond fresh berries into an elevated range of pantry staples.

The Nikko Berry, introduced in 2025, has also become a strong proof point for how Oishii applies demand, retail, and production insight to product innovation. Earlier this year, the company introduced its innovative stay-fresh top-seal packaging for the Nikko Berry, advancing a new approach to strawberry packaging focused on freshness, shelf life, and retail scalability while reducing plastic usage by 80% compared to traditional clamshell packaging.

Together, these milestones show Oishii entering a new phase of maturity and growth, scaling its differentiated model to expand production, reach more consumers, and help define the next phase of indoor vertical farming.

"When we chose strawberries, we knew we were selecting one of the hardest paths in indoor farming," said Hiroki Koga, Co-Founder and CEO of Oishii. "They require precision at every stage, from pollination and harvesting to freshness and shelf life, and there were moments along the way where solving one challenge revealed the next one underneath it. This funding marks a new phase for Oishii as we scale what we've built, with deeper confidence in the decisions we've made and the role we can play in bringing high-quality produce to more people."

With the first closing of Series C financing, Oishii plans to increase production capacity, advance robotics integration, expand farm infrastructure, and develop new product formats within its Smart Farm model, while continuing to invest in R&D and innovation capabilities across the United States and Japan.

Oishii has raised a total of $370M since its founding in 2016.

About Oishii

Oishii (which means "delicious" in Japanese) is the innovative company behind the world's largest indoor vertical Smart Farm™. On a mission to transform the agriculture industry through the power of smart farming, Oishii harmoniously marries nature with state-of-the-art technology to create the ideal elements—rain, air, heat, light, nourishment and natural bee pollination—for growing in-season produce all year round. Oishii's beloved Omakase, Koyo and Nikko Berries are grown in pesticide-free smart farms in the U.S. and proudly bear the Non-GMO Project Verified seal. Founded in 2016, Oishii's investors include SPARX Asset Management, NTT, Yaskawa, McWin Capital Partners and Resilience Reserve. Oishii was recognized as one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" in 2022. For more information, visit www.oishii.com.

SOURCE Oishii