OKAI Introduces LyteCycle EB60, A Fresh Take On Smart Minimalism Design For e-Bikes to Sea Otter 2024

MONTEREY, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sea Otter Classic 2024, a bicycling and outdoors festival for cycling enthusiasts held in Monterey, California just concluded on Sunday, April 22. OKAI, a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, proudly unveils the OKAI LyteCycle EB60, an e-bike designed with a smart minimalistic look, and two other new e-bikes, the OKAI E-Kargo EB70 and OKAI TraVRS EB80.

The OKAI LyteCycle EB60 stands out as the sole e-bike in its category featuring a customizable front lighting bar, boosting safety by improving visibility in diverse riding conditions, all while maintaining a sleek and minimalist design. Moreover, it's outfitted with a torque sensor to deliver a more authentic pedaling experience. EB60 is currently available for North American market, with EU soon to follow.

The OKAI e-Kargo EB70 bike offers versatility with three distinct starting options: through the OKAI app, the power button, or by using an NFC card. It's designed to accommodate compatible cargo accessory add-ons with max load of 440lbs, making it ideal for transporting cargo on various journeys.

A notable feature of the OKAI TraVRS EB80 is its ability to mount a smartphone as a display and offers charging functionality to ensure your phone stays powered throughout your ride. At 700W max power, the EB80 provides ample power for any journey, and it even includes a designated spot for an AirTag as a precautionary measure in case you lose your way.

On April 19, 2024, OKAI hosted a gathering to introduce OKAI 2024 e-Bikes lineup for cycling enthusiasts, industry partners & dealers. "PeopleForBikes is pleased to partner with OKAI as a valued member and an important supporter of our work to build better bicycling." stated Rod Judd, Director of Membership for PeopleForBikes.

Amanda Gao, VP of OKAI Global Business said "We are glad to be back to the Sea Otter and presenting our 2024 OKAI e-bikes & e-scooters lineup to all the cycling enthusiasts."

WHY OKAI?

OKAI is a leader in fueling the growth of shared e-Scooters and e-Bikes worldwide and now doing the same for personal ownership. OKAI has shipped over 2 million units over 12 years while creating 200+ patents. OKAI designs and manufactures our own frames, battery packs and core components. Find more information about OKAI at okai.co

