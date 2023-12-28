OKAI's 2024 NEW YEAR GIFT GUIDE

News provided by

OKAI Inc.

28 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season often brings gift-giving stress, especially when your loved ones seem to have everything. But consider a unique and practical solution: an electric scooter or bike can truly transform daily life routines.

Ceetle Pro EA10C

Continue Reading

First on the list is the Ceetle Pro EA10C. Say goodbye to standing fatigue as its accompanying seat provides a comfortable ride. The seated experience is a game-changer for commuting, akin to the ease of riding a bike. Don't miss adding a front basket accessory, perfect for your grocery hauls!

Neon Lite ES10

Moving on to the Neon Lite ES10, this scooter boasts impressive performance with a top speed of 15mph and an 18-mile range. Its pneumatic front tires and solid rear tires promise a smooth ride, absorbing terrain vibrations. A fantastic entry-level scooter for newcomers to the electric scooter world. Safety comes first at OKAI, so don't forget our lightweight branded helmet.

Neon Pro ES30

Continuing the Neon series, the Neon Pro is a sleek and silent scooter that turns your daily commute into an electrifying adventure. Customizable lights cater to your style, while its sport mode can reach 20mph, offering an exhilarating ride—just remember to don a helmet! Sync the scooter with our smart helmet through the OKAI app for enhanced visibility via helmet-mounted turn signals, exclusive to the Neon series.

OKAI Panther ES800

The Panther isn't just a visual treat—it packs top-notch features. With a full-color touchscreen display and robust off-road capabilities, this scooter weighs a solid 97 lbs. Dual 1500W motors power through rough terrain, with a top speed of 35mph, accompanied by large 12-inch tires and heavy-duty suspension. Enhance it with a handlebar storage bag, a stylish and practical accessory for your essentials.

OKAI Stride EB40 E-bike

For a more classic choice, consider the Stride electric bicycle. Its step-through design enables swift travel through city streets, offering torque for hills and a comfortable cruising pace. The three power settings strike a balance between pedaling for fun and using the throttle. Personalize it with a front-mounted basket or rear-mounted rack for added utility.

The holiday season needn't be stressful when OKAI's lineup of electric scooters and bicycles offers diverse choices for everyone! Search "OKAI e-scooter" on its website or available in BestBuy, Target, Amazon & major retailers in United States. Gifting like an NFL player!

SOURCE OKAI Inc.

Also from this source

Houston Texans Defense Captain Selects OKAI for E-Mobility Boost

Houston Texans Defense Captain Selects OKAI for E-Mobility Boost

OKAI Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility manufacturing is pleased to announce the recent selection by NFL Team Captain Jimmie Ward for his...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.