Oklahoma Child Advocate Installed as President of National PTA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna King, a dedicated and passionate child advocate from Oklahoma City, Okla., has been installed as the 57th president of National PTA, the nation's preeminent volunteer child advocacy association. King's installation took place at the conclusion of the 2021 National PTA Virtual Convention & Expo.

A mother of three and a proud grandmother of 10, King firmly believes everything is possible for all children and is committed to making sure the mission of PTA becomes a reality for every child in the United States.

King has over 20 years of leadership experience at all levels of PTA. For the past two years, she served as president-elect of National PTA. She also served as vice president of membership for National PTA from 2017-2019. At the state level, she served as president of Oklahoma PTA from 2011-2013. At the local level, she currently serves as a secretary for Douglass High School PTSA.

"Anna's passion for PTA is rooted in her love for children and her desire to make sure our mission works for every single child in our country," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "Her passion and dedication will be tremendous assets in guiding our association's work to make every child's potential a reality, which is more important than ever as our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and in the fight for racial justice and equity. We are pleased to welcome Anna as our president."

Under King's leadership, National PTA will focus its work in three key areas: (1) growth in mission and membership, (2) leadership development and (3) organizational effectiveness. The association will also focus on diversity, equity and inclusion for justice; the PTA brand—which includes culture and communications for a new era—and advocacy for impact at all levels.

"The pandemic brought much needed attention to the inequities in our schools and communities that have existed for far too long. PTA will continue to tackle tough—but necessary—conversations in the coming years to create a better future for our children," said King. "At PTA, we loudly use our voices to demand more for our kids and ensure they can become all that they can be. I look forward to leading National PTA and working with our members nationwide as we continue to be that one voice for every child."

King is also involved in many other community activities. She is the OK-Moms Demand Action School Safety co-lead, a member of the WestEd Advisory Board and the Douglass Law and Public Safety Academy Board, and an Equity Advisory member for the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

King will serve as president of National PTA until June 2023.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

