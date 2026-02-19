Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt Becomes the Country's First "Founding Mayor" of "America the Entrepreneurial" - a National Initiative Created in Honor of the Nation's 250th

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right to Start, the national nonprofit organization championing entrepreneurship as a civic priority, and More Perfect , a bipartisan alliance of 43 presidential centers and over 100 institutions, today announced that Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is the first "Founding Mayor" of "America the Entrepreneurial." As he is President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Mayor Holt's participation in the initiative lays the groundwork for mayors across the nation to commit to invigorating entrepreneurship.

"Mayor Holt's leadership as the first Founding Mayor of 'America the Entrepreneurial' and as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors underscores the importance of advocating and advancing entrepreneurship," said Victor W. Hwang, Founder & CEO of Right to Start and Co-Chair of "America the Entrepreneurial." "His support at both the local and national levels is a major asset for entrepreneurship and our efforts to make it a civic priority at all levels of government."

This designation builds on Oklahoma's growing leadership in advancing entrepreneurship as a public priority and follows recent statewide actions to reduce barriers for founders and expand opportunities for new businesses. " America the Entrepreneurial " – an initiative of Right to Start and More Perfect – is a national campaign to renew the nation's startup spirit ahead of America's 250th anniversary this year.

"I am honored to be the first Founding Mayor of 'America the Entrepreneurial,'" said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "Oklahoma City is the home of thousands of startup businesses, some of which have become Fortune 500 companies, so we understand the power of entrepreneurship, and I want all Americans to have access to that power in their own hometowns."

"Mayor Holt exemplifies how civic leadership can unlock the entrepreneurial energy that drives local and national prosperity," said John Bridgeland, Founder & CEO of More Perfect and Co-Chair of "America the Entrepreneurial." "At a moment when many Americans believe the path to opportunity is narrowing, boosting entrepreneurship can increase economic mobility, create new jobs, and knit communities together in a spirit of innovation. The 250th anniversary of the birth of our startup nation is an ideal time to support entrepreneurs."

"America the Entrepreneurial" recently released three playbooks – practical guides to mobilize people across the country to renew our nation's entrepreneurial spirit. They are designed to engage and activate three audiences: individuals, organizations and businesses ("partners"), and government leaders including governors, mayors, and county executives. Each playbook offers a menu of actions, from simple to more ambitious, along with brief explanations.

Following these playbooks, Mayor Holt recently issued a proclamation underscoring the importance of entrepreneurship to Oklahoma City, declaring that the city is joining the "America the Entrepreneurial" effort, and taking actions to encourage entrepreneurship. Beyond the proclamation, Mayor Holt is the champion of a $16 million project to open the Henrietta B. Foster Center for Northeast Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship in Oklahoma City's Innovation District. This center, funded through Mayor Holt's MAPS 4 initiative, is intended to directly support the city's entrepreneurs, especially in communities that have historically seen less economic mobility.

"America was built by builders, dreamers, and risk-takers, yet too often today our systems work against entrepreneurs instead of for them," said Kim Lane, COO of Right to Start and Executive Director of "America the Entrepreneurial." "Mayor Holt is demonstrating how local leadership can remove barriers and unlock opportunity for entrepreneurs. His commitment – including a major investment in entrepreneurial infrastructure and his role as the first Founding Mayor of 'America the Entrepreneurial' – sets a powerful example for mayors nationwide who want to strengthen their local economies."

Data clearly demonstrate that entrepreneurship benefits everyone in a local community. Every 1 percent increase in entrepreneurial activity in a State correlates with a 2 percent decline in poverty . In addition, a 1 percent increase in the number of entrepreneurs at the county level corresponds with a 2 percent gain in household income, according to the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab . That represents an increase of about $1,500 over three years per household in the county, based on the latest available national data.

