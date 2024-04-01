Oklahoma Complete Health Now Serving SoonerSelect Members

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health, a care management organization serving the needs of Oklahomans with health insurance solutions and a subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is now delivering healthcare solutions to eligible SoonerSelect members throughout Oklahoma. SoonerSelect members have until July 1, 2024, to switch to Oklahoma Complete Health or the Children's Specialty Program.

"With strong partnerships with our provider community, Oklahoma Complete Health is working to make the transition for members as smooth as possible while offering broad access to a network of healthcare providers and an expanded focus on preventive and primary care services," said Oklahoma Complete Health President and CEO Clay Franklin. "We are committed to providing excellent customer service and being attentive to SoonerSelect members' needs as we work to transform the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time."

SoonerSelect coverage offers necessary prescriptions, health services and behavioral health services. Additional key features of Oklahoma Complete Health plans include telehealth services, healthy living rewards, new parent programs and enhanced vision coverage.

Oklahoma Complete Health also serves the SoonerSelect Children's Specialty Program. This program is specifically designed to improve the health outcomes of children in foster care, former foster care children, juvenile-justice involved children, children receiving adoption assistance, and eligible American Indian/Alaskan Native (AI/AN) members.

Families receiving adoption assistance and former foster care children (18-26) who aged out of foster care will be automatically enrolled into the Children's Specialty Program unless another SoonerSelect Plan is chosen during open enrollment. Eligible American Indian/Alaskan Native (AI/AN) members must opt-in to the Children's Specialty Program. Children in Oklahoma Human Services custody/foster care and custody of Office of Juvenile Affairs will be automatically enrolled.

"As a main provider behind this provider-led plan, OU Health shares a common goal with Oklahoma Complete Health of delivering high-quality, integrated care that addresses the distinct health needs and care objectives of Oklahomans," said OU Health President & CEO Richard P. Lofgren, M.D., MPH. "Together, our efforts are centered on improving health outcomes and uplifting the overall health of the state."

As a provider-led entity, Oklahoma Complete Health's Board of Directors is comprised of representatives from Oklahoma-based provider organizations with more than 200 years of healthcare experience.

Oklahoma Complete Health was selected by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) in June 2023 as one of the care management organizations to provide coverage for eligible members.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its SoonerSelect Medicaid plan and SoonerSelect Children's Specialty Program, its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter of Oklahoma, and its Medicare Advantage Plan, Wellcare. Oklahoma Complete Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com.

SOURCE Oklahoma Complete Health