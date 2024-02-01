Oklahoma Complete Health SoonerSelect Open Enrollment Begins Feb. 1

Oklahoma Complete Health

01 Feb, 2024, 07:05 ET

Eligible SoonerCare members will soon have access to new healthcare plans

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health, a care management organization serving the needs of Oklahomans with health insurance solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced Open Enrollment for eligible SoonerCare members will occur from Feb. 1March 10, 2024. SoonerCare members can enroll by visiting www.MySoonerCare.org or call 800-987-7767.

"Open enrollment marks an important and timely opportunity for to explore our plan offerings and prioritize health and well-being to meet their unique needs," said Oklahoma Complete Health's President and CEO, Clayton Franklin. "We have partnered with some of the state's largest medical providers to enhance access to high quality healthcare for SoonerCare members. We look forward to serving our fellow Oklahomans in the year ahead."

Oklahoma Complete Health was selected in June 2023 by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) as one of the care management organizations that can provide coverage for eligible members. The available healthcare plans enable OHCA to improve health outcomes for Oklahomans, deliver improved member satisfaction and focus on expanded preventive and primary care services.

Key features of Oklahoma Complete Health plans include:

  • Telehealth services
  • Rewards for healthy living
  • Programs for new parents
  • Enhanced vision coverage
  • Access to a broad network of healthcare providers

"As an Oklahoman with over 30 years of healthcare experience, I am dedicated to ensuring all members receive patient-centered care," said Oklahoma Complete Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Mitchell. "Working together with our state partners, network of providers and local community-based organizations, Oklahoma Complete Health is committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at time."

Members are also encouraged to update their contact information by visiting www.MySoonerCare.org.

About Oklahoma Complete Health
Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its SoonerSelect Medicaid plan and SoonerSelect Children's Specialty Program, its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter of Oklahoma, and its Medicare Advantage Plan, Wellcare. Oklahoma Complete Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com.

SOURCE Oklahoma Complete Health

