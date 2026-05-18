Oklahoma Connections Academy Celebrates the Graduating Class of 2026

The tuition-free online school hosted an in-person graduation on May 16 for students across the state

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Connections Academy, a tuition-free, online public school serving PreK-12 students across the state, honored the school's 160 graduates on May 16. Seniors gathered in person at 181 Ranch in Bixby to celebrate their commencement among their peers, family, and school staff.

"The Class of 2026 has shown remarkable resilience, determination and growth," said Melissa Gregory, school leader at Oklahoma Connections Academy. "It has been an honor to support these students as they reached this milestone, and we are excited to see the many paths they will take as they move forward."

The Oklahoma Connections Academy's Class of 2026 represents a diverse group of students from across Oklahoma who have benefitted from a personalized, high-quality online education. Among the graduating class, 37 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additionally, 33 percent plan to receive vocational training, 17 percent plan to enter the workforce, and 8 percent plan to serve in the military or take a gap year.

"I've always felt supported and connected through the strong community of teachers and classmates at Oklahoma Connections Academy," said Bixby resident and Oklahoma Connections Academy senior, Amaya Villoso. "The Literacy Club and student council continuously work hard to connect students like me with our peers to create new friendships, bettering the school together to create a learning environment friendly for all types of students."

With more than 15 years of experience educating students, Oklahoma Connections Academy serves approximately 1,400 students in grades PreK-12 across the state, offering a comprehensive virtual school experience that keeps students motivated and engaged with a strong circle of support and a deep sense of belonging. The school's team of supportive and experienced educators, specially trained in online instruction, establish meaningful connections with students, helping them achieve their full potential and reach their goals. Parents and caregivers are involved in the learning journey as their child's Learning Coach, serving as their mentor and guide throughout the school day.

Oklahoma Connections Academy continues to prepare students for their futures with its successful College and Career Readiness program. Available to middle and high school students, the program blends core academic coursework with industry aligned, career-focused pathways, including IT, business, health sciences, and marketing. Students also build durable skills such as leadership, critical thinking, and teamwork, while gaining access to career exploration and industry networking opportunities that help them build confidence, make connections, and clarify their future goals.

Enrollment for the 2026-27 school year is open for students in grades PreK-12. Families interested in enrollment are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more about the school. For more information on Oklahoma Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit www.OklahomaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Oklahoma Connections Academy

Oklahoma Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for PreK-12 students across the state. True to our name, we believe meaningful connections drive better academic outcomes, so we build a strong circle of support that unites students, families, and educators. We create a high-quality educational experience that helps keep students engaged in a safe learning environment. Beyond academics, our teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, partnering with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills needed to thrive in the real world by becoming resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit www.OklahomaConnectionsAcademy.com.

SOURCE Connections Academy