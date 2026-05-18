Iowa Connections Academy Hosts Graduation Ceremony for More Than 300 Seniors

The tuition-free online school celebrates the Class of 2026 at in-person ceremony in Anita

ANITA, Iowa, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa Connections Academy, Iowa's leading tuition-free, online public school for students in grades K-12, honored the accomplishments of more than 318 graduates from the Class of 2026 on May 15 and 16. Friends and families from across the state gathered for the in-person ceremonies at CAM High School in Anita and heard from speakers including school leader, Larry Hunt and high school principal, Ally Boetel who wished them well on their new chapter ahead.

The Iowa Connections Academy Class of 2026 consists of graduates from cities and towns across the state who have benefited from a flexible, high-quality online education. Among the graduating class, 58 percent plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 19 percent plan to enter the workforce and others plan to pursue vocational training, join the military or take a gap year.

"It is always an honor to celebrate our fantastic graduates year after year," said Larry Hunt, school leader of Iowa Connections Academy. "The skills they have gained during their time with us will propel them into meaningful futures. We are proud of their achievements and excited to support them as they pursue higher education and future careers."

Middle and high school students enrolled at Iowa Connections Academy have the opportunity to participate in the school's College and Career Readiness program and Industry Recognized Certification (IRC) courses. These courses provide invaluable opportunities to explore career opportunities and gain practical skills and credentials sought after by employers. Students also build durable skills such as leadership, critical thinking, and teamwork, while gaining access to career exploration and industry networking opportunities that help them build confidence, make connections, and clarify their future goals. Iowa Western Community College (IWCC) complements these offerings in partnership with Iowa Connections Academy and gives students access to engage in college-level coursework and earn valuable college credits while still in high school to prepare them for success beyond graduation.

Le Mars resident, Maile Narkon made the switch to Iowa Connections Academy starting her sophomore year and is heading to New York City in the fall to follow her dreams and attend the prestigious STEPS Conservatory to pursue a dance career.

"Iowa Connections Academy provided me with a comfortable, safe learning environment, as well as freedom and flexibility to pursue my passions outside of school," Maile shared. "Entering high school, I knew that, upon graduation, I wanted to pursue a dance career. This profession comes with long hours of hard work and training, which can be tricky to manage at a traditional brick-and-mortar school. At Iowa Connections Academy, I had so much flexibility to take extra dance classes or travel to different states on the weekends for various dance events. This also gave me the time to start teaching and choreographing at my local studio, which has opened even more doors for me in the dance industry. On top of the flexibility, I genuinely feel like I received a quality education, with teachers who cared about me and wanted me to succeed."

In partnership with the CAM Community School District, Iowa Connections Academy currently serves approximately 2,000 students in grades K-12 statewide. Iowa Connections Academy offers a comprehensive virtual school experience that keeps students motivated and engaged with a strong circle of support and a deep sense of belonging. The school's team of supportive and experienced educators, specially trained in online instruction, establish meaningful connections with students, helping them achieve their full potential and reach their goals. Parents and caregivers are involved in the learning journey as their child's Learning Coach, serving as their mentor and guide throughout the school day.

Iowa Connections Academy offers students advanced courses, engaging extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling, enabling a personalized and hands-on approach to their unique educational journeys. Enrolled students become part of a supportive community of peers and educators, fostering a collaborative and focused learning environment.

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is open for students in grades K-12. Families interested in Iowa Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information about Iowa Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit www.IowaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Iowa Connections Academy

Iowa Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across the state. True to our name, we believe meaningful connections drive better academic outcomes, so we build a strong circle of support that unites students, families, and educators. We create a high-quality educational experience that helps keep students engaged in a safe learning environment. Beyond academics, our teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, partnering with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills needed to thrive in the real world by becoming resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit www.IowaConnectionsAcademy.com.

SOURCE Connections Academy