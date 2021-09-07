Oklahoma Human Services selects Therap Services as Case Management System for Developmental Disabilities Services

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, LLC is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) to provide a new case management system to support the agency's work serving individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. This contract adds to the list of over 20 state contracts that Therap is working with to provide its comprehensive solution.

With its proven case management system, Therap will provide Oklahoma Human Services with a tool to efficiently capture the unique needs of individuals currently served and on the waiting list, creating a streamlined, person-centered case planning process.

"We are extremely honored and excited to have been chosen by the state of Oklahoma to implement our person-centered, data-driven solution," said Jeff Case, Therap's National Director of Business Development. "We believe that all stakeholders will benefit from the secure, transparent solution that Therap will offer Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We look forward to working with OKDHS to reach our shared goals of improving lives and increasing access to services across the state."

Therap's comprehensive assessment and case management system will power OKDHS towards its mission of eliminating the waiting list for waiver services for individuals living with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

"Therap's statewide case management solution gives individuals, community service providers and OKDHS case managers real-time access to information and data to provide better outcomes and decisions for our customers," said Beth Scrutchins, OKDHS Director of Developmental Disabilities Services. "People on the waiting list will benefit as well, with a seamless transition from application to resources, and then services, all within one system. Their resource navigation will be centrally maintained to follow them throughout their journey to services, providing meaningful input to the services that could make the most positive impacts in their lives."

Together, Therap and OKDHS are preparing to roll out this new case management system. Over the coming months, stakeholders will be informed of next steps for a successful implementation process.

About Therap

Therap Services, LLC provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to 7000+ Home and Community Based Service providers across the United States as well as for 20+ state government IDD and Early Intervention systems of care. This includes a certified EHR, HIPAA compliant Medicaid and private billing, service documentation and secure communication and data sharing between all stakeholders including families and self advocates.

SOURCE Therap Services

