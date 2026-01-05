Oklahoma Proton Center Featured In Award-Winning Documentary Film

The Accelerator chronicles the life and legacy of Dr. Robert R. Wilson, a brilliant physicist whose early work on the Manhattan Project led him to confront the moral implications of scientific discovery.

Following his experiences during World War II, Dr. Wilson authored the seminal 1946 paper "Radiological Use of Fast Protons," laying the foundation for proton therapy—a highly precise form of radiation treatment that minimizes damage to surrounding healthy tissue and has transformed cancer care worldwide.

While the documentary celebrates this pivotal chapter in medical history, it also underscores the ongoing impact of proton therapy centers like the Oklahoma Proton Center, which continue to advance the technology and make it accessible to patients across the United States. As a leading provider of proton therapy, the Oklahoma Proton Center embodies the spirit of innovation and healing that The Accelerator so eloquently conveys.

"We are honored that The Accelerator brings broader public attention to the origins and promise of proton therapy," said David Raubach, Chief Development Officer for the Oklahoma Proton Center. "This film not only honors Dr. Wilson's visionary contributions but also reflects the real-world impact that proton therapy has on patients and families seeking cutting-edge cancer treatment."

The Oklahoma Proton Center has played a significant role in expanding access to proton therapy, delivering state-of-the-art treatment and compassionate care to thousands of patients with a variety of cancers. The Center's commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care aligns with the film's message of transforming scientific discovery into healing.

Dr. Steven J. Frank, Deputy Division Head of Strategy and Executive Director of Technology and Innovation at MD Anderson Cancer Center, served as the clinical expert on the project. "It was an honor to be part of this important documentary on Robert Wilson as the father of medicinal proton therapy," said Dr. Frank. "His intellectual journey has been instrumental in improving the lives of cancer patients and will have significant impact for future generations."

The Accelerator has been featured at film festivals including the deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City and the Round Top Film Festival in Texas, with additional screenings at events such as Cornell Cinema and the International Uranium Film Festival in Rio de Janeiro where it was awarded a prestigious festival Honorable Mention.

The film is available for purchase or rent on Vimeo on Demand at the following link: Watch The Accelerator

For more information about The Accelerator and to watch the trailer visit https://theacceleratorfilm.com/

