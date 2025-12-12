Oklahoma Proton Center lauds results of groundbreaking clinical study

A first of its kind randomized trial showed higher survival rates and significantly fewer side effects for patients receiving proton therapy for certain head and neck cancers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The study, published today in The Lancet, showed results from the largest of its kind Phase III trial. Led by researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, this multi-institutional comparative study enrolled hundreds of patients at 21 institutions across the U.S.

The trial results showed a substantial survival benefit for proton therapy paired astoundingly with meaningful reductions in side effects compared to patients receiving traditional radiation therapy. This includes less feeding tube dependence, less dry mouth, better swallowing, improved work productivity, and less immune system suppression.

This win-win combination of therapeutic benefit and reduced side effects is rarely achieved in oncologic studies.

"These compelling survival outcomes and side effect reductions in head and neck cancer reflect the promise proton therapy was designed to deliver—clinically rigorous evidence that greater precision and reduced radiation to healthy tissue can lead to better results for patients," said Dr. John Chang, Medical Director of Oklahoma Proton Center.

In a recent discussion, Steven J. Frank, MD, the study's primary investigator and lead author said, "The study results confirm that proton therapy should be the preferred standard of care for oropharyngeal and many other subsites of head and neck cancer."

"At Oklahoma Proton Center, our goal has always been to provide access to the highest quality of care in a patient centric setting," said David Raubach, Chief Development Officer of Oklahoma Proton Center. "Proton therapy is increasingly demonstrating its value not only as an advanced technology, but as a meaningful improvement in how we care for patients long after treatment ends."

About Proton Therapy and Phase III Study Published in The Lancet

Proton therapy precisely targets specific cancers to reduce radiation exposure and collateral damage to normal tissue. Traditional radiation therapy uses photons (or X-rays) rather than protons. Photons pass through the body without stopping, leaving both an entry and exit dose of radiation in non-targeted areas which can result in collateral damage to normal tissues.

The multi-institutional study presented is the largest randomized Phase III trial of its kind to date comparing proton therapy (IMPT) to traditional photon therapy (IMRT). The study randomized 440 patients at 21 sites across the U.S., including 17 proton centers. Key findings show the following proton therapy benefits over photon therapy:

10% improvement in overall survival at 5 years post-treatment

Substantially reduced feeding tube dependence

Improved weight maintenance

Improved acute/subacute swallowing/chewing/quality of life

Improved work productivity

Reduced lymphopenia/neutropenia

High cost-effectiveness compared to IMRT

"The data reinforce what we see in practice: when radiation exposure to healthy organs is minimized, patients tolerate treatment better and may achieve improved long-term outcomes," said Dr. Mark McLaughlin, Radiation Oncologist at Oklahoma Proton Center.

"Proton therapy allows us to precisely target disease while protecting normal tissue, improving quality of life and potentially enhancing disease control."

About Oklahoma Proton Center

Oklahoma Proton Center has treated over 6,000 patients since opening in 2009. These patients have come from all 50 states and 16 different countries for state-of-the-art cancer treatment. The center treats over 750 patients a year across multiple disease sites including head and neck, brain, breast, prostate, lung, esophageal, lymphoma, sarcoma, and pediatric cancers. For more information about proton therapy or to see if you are a candidate please visit www.okcproton.com

