Oklahoma Proton Center Named Top Cancer Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma Proton Center was named a Top Cancer Center in Oklahoma by Oklahoma Magazine in their annual Best of the Best edition. This is the third time the center has been named a Top Cancer Center by the magazine. Oklahoma Proton Center was acknowledged for providing "highly individualized cancer care" and "cutting-edge technology."

"I chose Oklahoma Proton Center because I wanted the most precise form of treatment available for my breast cancer treatment. The center has the best technology in the state, and based on my experience, I would say the best service too," said Jami Mitchell, a three-year breast cancer survivor, who was treated at Oklahoma Proton Center in 2016.

Oklahoma Proton Center has been open since 2009. Nearly 3,000 patients from around the world have successfully received treatment at the facility. The center is currently treating patients with a variety of cancers including lung, breast, head and neck, prostate, brain, soft tissue, gastrointestinal, and others.

"We want to thank the readers of Oklahoma Magazine and our patients for making this award possible," said David Raubach, Chief Development Officer. "It is our goal to provide world class clinical care and service, and with the care team at the Center, we believe we are able to do that."

For more information about proton therapy, or to find out if proton therapy is right for you or a loved one, contact Oklahoma Proton Center at (405) 773-6700 or visit www.okcproton.com.

About proton therapy:

Proton therapy is the most precise form of radiation treatment for cancer available in the U.S. Unlike other forms of radiation used in cancer care such as X-Rays, protons stop inside tumors thus reducing healthy tissue exposed to radiation. Nearly 200,000 patients have been treated with proton therapy worldwide. Protons are routinely used to treat solid tumors including prostate, breast, brain, head and neck, lung, esophageal, soft tissue and pediatric tumors.

About Oklahoma Proton Center

Oklahoma Proton Center ("OPC") is a state-of-the-art proton therapy center in Oklahoma City, OK. The facility opened in August of 2009 and is one of just 32 proton centers in the country. As one of the early leaders in the field of proton therapy, OPC is dedicated to excellent patient care and advancing proton therapy through innovation and clinical research.

