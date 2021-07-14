Oklahoma State Department of Education Names i-Ready® a Reading Sufficiency Act K-3 State Approved Screening Instrument

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OKSDE) recently named Curriculum Associates' i-Ready as a Reading Sufficiency Act (RSA) K–3 State Approved Screening Instrument. With this approval, schools across the state can start using the award-winning Diagnostic in the 2022–2023 school year to screen students' reading skills and receive actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful student instruction. Today, the award-winning i-Ready program serves more than nine million students and 25 percent of all K–8 students in the United States.

"Establishing a strong reading foundation at an early age is so important for students' ongoing success," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "With this approval of i-Ready, we look forward to supporting educators in Oklahoma by providing the tools needed to help them understand exactly where their students are with their reading so they can target their instruction accordingly."

As detailed in the RSA, each student enrolled in Grades K–3 in a public school in Oklahoma will be screened at the beginning, middle, and end of each school year for grade-level-specific reading skills, as identified in the subject-matter standards adopted by the OKSDE. Schools must use a State Board–approved instrument for this screening.

In order to be included on the approved list, i-Ready had to meet criteria outlined by the OKSDE, including:

Meet the criteria of a screening instrument as defined by the OKSDE and the evidence standards from the National Center for Intensive Intervention.

Demonstrate convincing evidence for reliability and validity.

Assess all five reading skill areas defined in the RSA Oklahoma statute (i.e., Phonemic Awareness, Phonics, Reading Fluency, Vocabulary, and Comprehension).

Report scores as required by the RSA Oklahoma statute.

Provide accommodations for subgroups of students as required by the RSA Oklahoma statute.

In part with i-Ready, Oklahoma educators will receive Tools for Instruction aligned to the Science of Reading. These differentiated, teacher-led reading lessons support both remediation and enrichment across grade levels by meeting the needs of each student. Educators additionally have access to robust reports on individual student progress to further support explicit, systematic, and evidence-based literacy instruction.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/i-Ready.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

