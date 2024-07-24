Oklahoma Student Elected President of American Legion Boys Nation

Morgan Johnson Will Lead the 78th Annual Session of Civics Program

ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A rising high school senior from Wagoner, Okla., was elected president of the 2024 session of American Legion Boys Nation. Morgan Johnson received a majority of the votes from his fellow Boys Nation "senators" to earn the top office at the 78th annual session of the civics program, held annually in and around the nation's capital.

Johnson, a senior this fall at Wagoner High School, entered the week as one of 100 young men from 49 states and the District of Columbia who were selected from their respective Boys State programs to spend a week at the campus of Marymount University in Arlington, Va., as senators in the Boys Nation program.

The 100 senators are divided into two parties, the Federalists and the Nationalists — one from each state. Johnson earned nomination from the Federalist Party and defeated Nationalist X'zaeviun Sims from Pine Bluff, Ark., in Wednesday morning's election.

Johnson was sponsored to Oklahoma Boys State by American Legion Post 153 in Wagoner, Okla.

During their week at Boys Nation, the 100 young men create their own version of the U.S. Senate, introduce and discuss bills, and elect a president, vice president, president pro tempore and secretary of the senate. They also meet with their home state's senators and staff, and visit several landmarks in the area. They also have the opportunity to interact with their counterparts at Girls Nation, sponsored by The American Legion Auxiliary.

Also elected to office at Boys Nation 2024:

Vice President Rohan Parekh of Vestavia Hills, Ala. , who attended Alabama Boys State.

of , who attended Alabama Boys State. President Pro Tempore Eshaam Bhattad of Buffalo Grove, Ill. , sponsored to Illinois Boys State by American Legion Post 964 in Lake Zurich, Ill.

, sponsored to Illinois Boys State by American Legion Post 964 in Secretary of the Senate Charan Bala of Clarksville, Md. , sponsored to Maryland Boys State by American Legion Post 300 in Columbia, Md.

