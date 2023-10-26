Okta Inc. (OKTA) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Okta Inc. ("Okta" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: OKTA). Investors who purchased Okta securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/okta.

The investigation concerns whether Okta has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:

On October 20, 2023, Okta's Chief Security Officer David Bradbury disclosed in a blog post that "Okta Security has identified adversarial activity that leveraged access to a stolen credential to access Okta's support case management system." Bradbury stated that "[t]he threat actor was able to view files uploaded by certain Okta customers as part of recent support cases" and that "[a]ll customers who were impacted by this have been notified." On this news, Okta's stock price fell $9.89 per share, or 11.57%, to close at $75.57 per share on October 20, 2023.

