OKX Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating its Industry-Leading User Safety, Security and Compliance Standards

News provided by

OKX

20 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit, demonstrating that the company's processes for governing its services, managing sensitive data and protecting data privacy meet the highest global standards.

The internationally recognized SOC 2 Type II report, a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, is one of the most comprehensive audits in the market. The report, completed by an independent external auditor, reviews a company's policies, procedures and controls over an extended period of time.

Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a testament to OKX's unwavering efforts in ensuring the highest possible standards of safety, security and compliance. It also mirrors OKX's core operating philosophy and commitment to security, transparency and trust.

This certification underscores the protocols and safety measures OKX has implemented to ensure a premium experience on its industry-leading platform. Moreover, these measures affirm that OKX's infrastructure specifications, service availability and robustness adhere to stringent criteria, solidifying its position as one of the world's most secure platforms.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "Completing the SOC 2 Type II audit is an important achievement for OKX, because of the reassurance it provides to all our users, and the diligence and time commitment required in the pursuit of this certification. It demonstrates that OKX is operating at standards comparable to tech giants and traditional finance services firms, as well as our commitment to implementing such standards and practices throughout OKX's global operations. OKX's goal is to build the world's most secure and reliable Web3 ecosystem, and this latest milestone is another crucial step towards our vision."

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3. Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

