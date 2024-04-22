OKX and Manchester City Launch 'Unseen City Shirts' Featuring Re-Designed Jerseys as Digital Collectibles for Global Fans

Fans can mint the first digital collectible, 'The Roses and the Bees,' free on the OKX app by visiting this link

MANCHESTER, England, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, and Manchester City today launched the 'Unseen City Shirts' campaign featuring re-designed, commemorative football shirts that can be minted as digital collectibles (NFTs) by global fans on the OKX app and redeemed for exclusive prizes. Fans can mint the first digital collectible here on the OKX app.

The first ‘Unseen City Shirts’ digital collectible, called ‘The Roses and the Bees’ designed by artist Christian Jeffery Manchester City players (from left) Sergio Gómez, Erling Haaland and Jérémy Doku wear re-designed 'Unseen City Shirts' entitled 'The Roses and the Bees,' which is available as a free-to-mint digital collectible on the OKX app

OKX, which is the Official Sleeve Partner of the Club, today made available the first of two 'Unseen City Shirts' digital collectibles, called 'The Roses and the Bees' and designed by artist Christian Jeffery. In a homage to Manchester, the shirt includes the Lancashire Rose and the Manchester Worker Bee, an emblem of the city for generations.

Between now and April 25, fans can mint their 'Unseen City Shirts' digital collectible here on the OKX Web3 Marketplace within the app. Each collectible minted will randomly be assigned a rarity level - Classic, Rare or Ultra Rare.

Depending on the rarity of the digital collectible, fans have a chance to win exclusive prizes including a limited-edition physical version of the specially designed football shirt, hospitality tickets to a Manchester City match and a play-on-pitch experience.

'The Roses and the Bees' Digital Collectible Rarity Number Available Prize Ultra Rare 5 Play on Pitch, two general admission tickets to a Manchester City match, and a limited edition City shirt Rare 20 Stadium tour, hospitality ticket, and a limited edition City shirt Classic Unlimited N/A

A second digital collectible shirt featuring another unique design - and more prizes to be won - will drop on 29 April.

OKX's Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "As an official partner of Manchester City since 2022, we want to capture the imagination and incite the passions of the Club's global fans, many of whom are curious about the value that Web3 can bring to their lives. The 'Unseen City Shirts' campaign allows us to engage them in an authentic way that is true to OKX's values, taking something familiar and reimagining it with the help of creativity, technology and innovation."

City Football Group's Chief Marketing & Fan Experience Officer Nuria Tarré said: "Manchester City are continually exploring new and unique ways to engage with our global fanbase and aim to be at the forefront of the use of emerging technology to enhance fan experience. The metaverse and Web3 are part of our innovative technology strategy and provide an exciting opportunity as we continue to offer touchpoints for fans in this emerging space, with digital collectible drops and metaverse-based experiences launched in recent years by the club. By collaborating with OKX, we continue to deliver unique, creative and innovative activations; we hope our fans enjoy this latest instalment with OKX."

OKX's partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022, then expanded in July 2022 when OKX became the Club's Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022/23 season. In June 2023, OKX was named the Club's Official Sleeve Partner in a new multi-year agreement.

The partnership has introduced the brand to millions of football fans around the world through innovative Web3 experiences such as the OKX Collective, and the recently launched 'my fabric' episodic campaign, featuring Manchester City's OKX global brand ambassadors Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias, Alex Greenwood and Ederson.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

