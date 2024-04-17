OKX Brazil Introduces Game-Changing Fee Structure, Rewarding Users with Negative Maker Fees

SAO PAULO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced a groundbreaking fee structure for its users in Brazil. In an industry-first move, OKX Brazil is introducing negative maker fees for users with account balances exceeding BRL 5 million, allowing eligible users to profit from their transactions and setting a new standard for value in the crypto trading community.

The pioneering fee structure also includes a tier system that rewards users for holding assets on the platform. OKX users in Brazil with a balance of BRL 2 million or more will enjoy the privilege of zero maker fees on crypto purchases, empowering them to maximize their investments.

OKX Brazil General Manager, Guilherme Sacamone said: "Our new fee structure is a game-changer for crypto trading in Brazil, offering unmatched value and simplicity to our users. By introducing negative maker fees and zero maker fees for eligible users, plus the convenience of BRL trading pairs with PIX deposits, we are making crypto trading more accessible and attractive than ever before. This revolutionary approach not only enhances the experience for our existing community but also opens the door for a new wave of investors to join the exciting world of cryptocurrency."

The inclusion of BRL trading pairs allows users and institutions to easily deposit funds via PIX and start trading USDT, BTC, ETH and 147 other USDT pairs with OKX's global order books, making crypto trading more accessible and convenient than ever before.

OKX Brazil continues to prioritize security, transparency, and user satisfaction, with its monthly Proof of Reserves reports further demonstrating the company's dedication to providing a trustworthy platform for users.

Join the future of crypto trading with OKX Brazil. For more information about our new fee structure and to start trading, visit our website at okx.com/pt-br .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and an innovative Web3 company. Trusted by over 50 million users globally, OKX is known for providing the fastest and most reliable cryptocurrency trading app for traders worldwide. Through partnerships with various leading brands and athletes worldwide, such as the current Premier League champion Manchester City F.C., McLaren F1, Olympic athlete Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX seeks to enhance fan experiences with new engagement opportunities. As part of its initiative to increase creators in Web3, OKX is the largest partner of the Tribeca Film Festival. The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest solution for those looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. Due to its commitment to transparency and security, OKX publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly.

SOURCE OKX