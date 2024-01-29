OKX First-to-Market With Atomicals, Stamps, Runes and Doginals Inscription Token Standards Across Web3 Wallet and Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it will be the first to launch support for four new inscription token standards on its platform, with Atomicals (ARC-20), Stamps (SRC-20), Runes and Dogecoin's Doginals (DRC-20) to be added to its Web3 Wallet, and DRC-20, ARC-20 and Runes to be added to its Marketplace in the coming weeks. With these integrations, OKX will be the leading one-stop inscriptions ecosystem in Web3.

On February 5, OKX Wallet will integrate Bitcoin token standard SRC-20, enabling users to view and transfer inscription standards. In late February, OKX Wallet will integrate ARC-20, DRC-20 and Runes. OKX Marketplace will also integrate the DRC-20, ARC-20 and Runes standards in late February, giving millions of users the ability to buy and sell DRC-20, ARC-20 and Runes inscriptions with zero fees.

OKX Wallet's inscriptions tool currently supports inscriptions minting on 23 networks, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche-C, Arbitrum One, and many others.

With these enhancements, OKX Marketplace will be the industry's largest inscriptions marketplace featuring zero-fee trading across an expanding roster of token standards.

OKX's inscription offering is the industry's most advanced with hex error checking, liquidity across multiple inscription standards, bulk inscription capabilities and automatic error detection. This zero-fee trading experience across chains unlocks the power of inscriptions for everyday users across major blockchains to help drive adoption and power the next phase of Web3 growth.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "OKX strives to drive mainstream adoption of technologies on the leading edge of Web3, and our new inscriptions ecosystem is evidence of our commitment to this mission. By empowering users to easily buy, sell, create, and trade leading token standards on one platform with zero trading fees, OKX is simplifying access and removing barriers so users can explore and realize the potential of inscriptions."

Learn more about minting, buying and selling inscriptions at okx.com/activities/inscriptionsmarket

