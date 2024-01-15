OKX is First Exchange to List Ice Open Network's ICE Token on Spot Market

News provided by

OKX

15 Jan, 2024, 05:30 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that it is the first exchange to list the ICE token on its spot market.

ICE is the token that fuels Ice Open Network (ION), a high-performance, multi-threaded and multi-shard blockchain that is capable of processing millions of transactions per second.

With this addition, users will be able to trade ICE against USDT via the ICE/USDT spot pair from 10:00 am (UTC) on January 19. Deposits for ICE were enabled today at 10:00 am (UTC).

This announcement comes after the listing of JTO and BONK on OKX's spot market on January 8. OKX also recently enhanced its Copy Trading tool with the addition of Spot Copy Trading, a feature that enables users to copy the strategies of top-performing 'lead traders' and automatically execute those in real-time across over 160 spot pairs.

For further information, please contact:
[email protected] 

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

OKX Unveils Arabic-Language Website and App For Crypto Trading and Web3

OKX Unveils Arabic-Language Website and App For Crypto Trading and Web3

OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the launch of its Arabic-language website and app for both crypto trading and Web3 services....
OKX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Web3 Gaming Company Matr1x

OKX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Web3 Gaming Company Matr1x

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, today announced a strategic investment in Matr1x, a next-gen Web3...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.