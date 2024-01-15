OKX is First Exchange to List Ice Open Network's ICE Token on Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that it is the first exchange to list the ICE token on its spot market.



ICE is the token that fuels Ice Open Network (ION), a high-performance, multi-threaded and multi-shard blockchain that is capable of processing millions of transactions per second.



With this addition, users will be able to trade ICE against USDT via the ICE/USDT spot pair from 10:00 am (UTC) on January 19. Deposits for ICE were enabled today at 10:00 am (UTC).



This announcement comes after the listing of JTO and BONK on OKX's spot market on January 8. OKX also recently enhanced its Copy Trading tool with the addition of Spot Copy Trading, a feature that enables users to copy the strategies of top-performing 'lead traders' and automatically execute those in real-time across over 160 spot pairs.



For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

