OKX is One of the First Exchanges to List Worldcoin (WLD)

24 Jul, 2023, 03:24 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, will today list Worldcoin (WLD), the native token of Worldcoin - an open-source protocol founded by OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT Founder Sam Altman.

Deposits for WLD were enabled at 07:00 UTC. Once token deposit meets requirements, OKX will list WLD/USDT. Withdrawals for WLD will be enabled at 10:00 UTC on July 25, 2023.

The listing of WLD coincides with OKX's ongoing Zero-fee Trading Fees Campaign. During this campaign, which began on July 6, 2023 and ends on August 5, 2023, OKX users can trade any listing - including WLD/USDT - on both spot and derivatives markets without paying any trading fees.

Worldcoin aims to build the world's largest privacy-preserving digital identity, global currency and app that enables payment, purchases and transfers using the Worldcoin token, alongside other cryptocurrencies and traditional assets. With WLD, Worldcoin aims to provide utility and give users a say over the direction of its protocol.

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer
This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

