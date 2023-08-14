OKX Launches 'Trade Like a Pro' Global Brand Campaign Highlighting Real Users' Crypto Stories

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and innovative Web3 technology company, today launched 'Trade Like a Pro,' a global brand campaign highlighting the diverse and inspiring stories of individual users and their favorite OKX products and features. The campaign, which will start from 14 August, includes many attractive offers for new users and will culminate in OKX's trading competition in September.

'Trade Like a Pro' features real users who tell their stories in the 45- and 15-second video spots, which show viewers how people from different countries and walks of life use the OKX platform to achieve their financial goals. It also includes a significant online and social ad buy with special emphasis on growth markets globally.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Just like in any sport, the trading world has its own heroes and top performers. The individuals featured in Trade Like a Pro train and condition themselves to be the best at what they do. As the first firm to partner with these top performers, we're showing the rest of the community what it takes to be a successful trader. We're doing this by zooming in on the experiences of real crypto traders, whose authentic stories show how the OKX platform is helping them perform their best everyday."

To celebrate the launch of the brand campaign, OKX is welcoming new users who aspire to 'Trade Like a Pro' with a special 'Deposit and Earn' offer which runs from 14 August. The first 1,000 newly registered users who join the promotion, complete KYC2 and deposit 50 USDT will receive a 5 USDT contract voucher. Users can join the promotion and see more details here.

Team registration will open soon for OKX's biggest-ever trading competition which starts in September. More details about this exciting competition will follow.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances. Not all products and promotions are available in all regions including the U.S.A., U.K., Crimea, Cuba, Donetsk, Iran, Luhansk, North Korea, Syria Malta, Australia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, The Bahamas, Canada, Malaysia, Hong Kong, France, and Singapore. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Use and Risk & Compliance Disclosure.

