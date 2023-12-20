OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

News provided by

OKX

20 Dec, 2023, 03:09 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced the publication of its 14th monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, demonstrating USD14.9 billion in primary assets backing user funds.

OKX's PoR report provides a comprehensive overview of the reserve ratios for 22 of the most commonly used assets on the platform. Its 14th consecutive monthly PoR report reveals reserve ratios of over 100% for all of these assets, ensuring full backing of user funds.

The current reserve ratios for OKX's primary assets are as follows:

  • BTC: 103%
  • ETH: 104%
  • USDT: 103%
  • USDC: 101%

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Our monthly Proof of Reserves reports demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing a platform - and trading experience - that is secure, reliable and trustworthy. OKX aims to continue setting an industry standard for transparency by providing users with the tools and resources to verify reserves in real-time."

OKX recently added USDC to its PoR report's "primary asset" figure. This inclusion acknowledges the growing prominence of Circle Internet Financial's (Circle) stablecoin on the exchange.

Renowned blockchain expert Nic Carter recently recognized OKX with the highest quality rating among major exchanges. This acknowledgment further solidifies OKX's position as a leader in the crypto industry and reaffirms its continuous commitment to transparency and user trust.

Users can view OKX's latest PoR report, reserve ratios and verify the exchange's solvency here.

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

Flash News: OKX Lists Avive Protocol's AVIVE Token on its Spot Market

OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 19, 2023. OKX Lists Avive Protocol's AVIVE Token on its...
Flash News: OKX to List Web3 Game Artyfact's ARTY Token on its Spot Market

Flash News: OKX to List Web3 Game Artyfact's ARTY Token on its Spot Market

OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 18, 2023. OKX to List Web3 Game Artyfact's ARTY Token on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.