OKX Unveils Arabic-Language Website and App For Crypto Trading and Web3

OKX

11 Jan, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the launch of its Arabic-language website and app for both crypto trading and Web3 services. This initiative marks a significant step in making digital assets and web3 technologies more accessible to Arabic-speaking audiences.

This launch highlights OKX's dedication to catering to the unique needs of different markets, ensuring a smooth and user-friendly experience for Arabic-speaking users. It aligns with the company's mission to promote wider adoption of digital assets and web3 services globally.

OKX MENA General Manager Rifad Mahasneh said: "The introduction of the Arabic OKX website and app represents our customer focus and commitment to growth. By offering our exchange and web3 platforms in Arabic, we aim to empower more individuals to participate in the evolving digital economy seamlessly. The addition of Arabic to our global platform brings the total number of languages available to 22, highlighting our global reach and dedication to customer service."

For more information on OKX, please visit OKX.com.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume and is trusted by more than 50 million users.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins and NFTS, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

