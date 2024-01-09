OKX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Web3 Gaming Company Matr1x

News provided by

OKX

09 Jan, 2024, 03:42 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, today announced a strategic investment in Matr1x, a next-gen Web3 entertainment platform that engages users through high-quality, cyberpunk-themed e-sports games.

Matr1x, which has raised about USD$20 million from a range of venture capital firms, is developing Matr1x Fire, a first-person CS:GO style shooting title, as well as a 'battle-royale' mode, which allows players to work together on teams to defeat enemies and emerge from the fray victorious. Matr1x Fire will integrate classic Web3 elements, including NFTs which unlock special experiences and privileges, and will be available on mobile and desktop. The game revolves around a generations-old conflict between data cartels and a decentralized resistance.

Co-founder of Matr1x, Madeira, said: "Our goal for Matr1x is to become a leading entertainment and cultural platform promoting industry values such as data sovereignty, privacy protection and decentralization. We're thrilled to receive the strategic investment of OKX, a fast-growing, leading global exchange with broad appeal among the Web3 community. This investment will primarily be used to further develop the battle royale part of Matr1x Fire, which we expect to launch before the end of the year after the official launch of Matr1x Fire during Q1 2024."

OKX Founder Dora Yue said: "We believe the rapid growth of Web3 adoption will be driven by dApps, including high-quality games that seamlessly integrate playability with unique Web3 features. Already, we've seen the appeal of Matr1x within the crypto community, with its first NFT drop ranking among the top trending collections after launching in December. We look forward to the launch of Matr1x Fire, which we believe will set standards in gameplay and Web3 integration as we welcome a new era of high-quality gaming experiences in 2024."

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here.

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

OKX lança campanha "Trade Like a Pro" no Brasil, apresentando experiências autênticas de usuários locais

OKX lança campanha "Trade Like a Pro" no Brasil, apresentando experiências autênticas de usuários locais

A OKX, a corretora global de cripto e líder em tecnologia Web3, anunciou hoje o lançamento da sua campanha "Trade like a Pro" no Brasil. A série...
OKX Launches "Trade Like a Pro" Campaign in Brazil, Showcasing Authentic Local User Experiences

OKX Launches "Trade Like a Pro" Campaign in Brazil, Showcasing Authentic Local User Experiences

OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced the launch of its "Trade Like a Pro" campaign in Brazil. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.