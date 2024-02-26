OKX's 16th Consecutive Proof of Reserves Report: USD17.7 Billion in Primary Assets

News provided by

OKX

26 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced the release of its 16th consecutive Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, highlighting a total of USD17.7 billion and an average reserve ratio of 104% in primary assets.

OKX's PoR report provides a detailed overview of the reserve ratios of the most frequently traded assets on the platform: BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, OKB, APT, DOT, ELF, EOS, ETC, FIL, LINK, LTC, OKT, PEOPLE, TON, TRX, UNI and BCH. OKX included Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in its PoR report for the first time in January 2024.

Reiterating the consistency of previous reports, OKX's 16th consecutive monthly PoR report reveals reserve ratios of over 100% for all of these assets, thereby ensuring that user funds are backed on a 1:1 basis.

The current reserve ratios for OKX's primary assets are as follows:

  • BTC: 103%
  • ETH: 104%
  • USDT: 105%
  • USDC: 104%

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "As we navigate the dynamic crypto landscape, we want to make sure our dedication to transparency and ensuring the security of our users' assets continues to set us apart. Reaching the 16th iteration of our PoR report is a testament to our ongoing efforts to uphold these standards and fuels our drive to continually raise the bar."

Since the inception of the program, OKX has integrated various updates and improvements to its PoR based on user feedback. In 2023, OKX incorporated the Zero-Knowledge Scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge (zk-STARK) technology into its PoR process, a technology that enables users to independently verify the solvency of the exchange while ensuring the backing of their assets by the reserves, with no compromise on privacy.

Users can view OKX's latest PoR report, reserve ratios and verify the exchange's solvency here.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

ENDS

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

OKX Launches 'The Genesis of Smart Trading' Campaign Featuring 100,000+ USDT Prize Pool and Token Airdrops

OKX Launches 'The Genesis of Smart Trading' Campaign Featuring 100,000+ USDT Prize Pool and Token Airdrops

OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced the launch of its 'The Genesis of Smart Trading' campaign...
Flash News: OKX DEX Aggregator Now Supports Metis, a Layer 2 Scaling Solution for Ethereum

Flash News: OKX DEX Aggregator Now Supports Metis, a Layer 2 Scaling Solution for Ethereum

OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 25, 2024. OKX DEX Aggregator Now Supports Metis, a Layer 2 Scaling Solution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.