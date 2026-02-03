OLAY Introduces New Regenerist Anti-Aging Treatment Line, Inspired by the Most Sought-After Cosmetic Procedures

Approved by plastic surgeons and dermatologists. No needles. No lasers. Just results.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAY, the #1 awarded skin care brand* with more than 70 years of skin science expertise, announces the launch of its new Regenerist Treatments , a five‑product collection of targeted, non‑invasive skin care treatments designed to address the most common signs of aging without the downtime or expense of an in-office procedure.

The OLAY Regenerist Treatments collection features five targeted, procedure-inspired skin care products designed to visibly address wrinkles, firmness, texture and volume loss without invasive procedures.

Each product in the Regenerist Treatments line is powered by OLAY's advanced Hexa‑Repair Peptide™ Complex, a proprietary blend of Triple Collagen Peptide and Argireline Peptide developed to help improve the appearance of wrinkles, support skin's natural collagen and address visible volume loss. Formulated for all skin tones and types, the treatment collection visibly firms, smooths and resurfaces skin — delivering dramatic results without drastic measures.

"As skin ages, the bonds between surface cells weaken and collagen production naturally declines, which contributes to visible lines, sagging and changes in texture," said Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, Principal Scientist at OLAY. "With the Regenerist Treatments, we focused on how targeted skin care can help reinforce skin structure and visibly improve these signs of aging — using advanced peptides and proven ingredients instead of invasive procedures."

The launch builds on OLAY's leadership in the science of cellular aging. Backed by more than 1,000 clinical and consumer studies, including over 50 years of peptide research, the Regenerist Treatments were designed to help skin behave more like that of "exceptional agers" by supporting cellular bonds and visible repair at the skin's surface.

"As a plastic surgeon, I know many patients want non-invasive options to maintain healthy, glowing skin," said double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine. "The new OLAY Regenerist Treatments offer exactly that — effective, science-backed skin care to complement or extend results before or between procedures — with no downtime."

The OLAY Regenerist Treatments Collection

Each OLAY Regenerist Treatment is designed to target a specific aging concern across the face, neck, eyes, lips and skin:

Face & Neck Lifting Treatment

A daily face and neck treatment featuring a cooling massage roller, formulated with Pro-NAD+ (niacinamide) and OLAY's Hexa-Repair Peptide™ Complex to visibly firm, lift and contour skin while reducing puffiness. 96% of women saw visible improvement in two weeks+.

Eye Wrinkle Correcting Treatment

A daily eye treatment featuring a cooling metal applicator, formulated with Bakuchiol, a naturally derived retinol alternative, and the Hexa‑Repair Peptide™ Complex to visibly reduce expression lines and deep‑set wrinkles while smoothing and brightening the eye area. 98% of women saw visible improvement after one use+.

Wrinkle Correcting Treatment Serum

A nightly treatment formulated with Pro‑Retinol, a stable retinoid complex, and the Hexa‑Repair Peptide™ Complex to help visibly repair stubborn forehead and mouth wrinkles while deeply hydrating for smoother, plumper skin. 97% of women saw visible results in two weeks+.

Resurfacing Peel Night Treatment

An overnight AHA peel formulated with Lactic Acid and the Hexa‑Repair Peptide™ Complex to gently exfoliate, visibly improve texture and reduce the appearance of dark spots for brighter, more even‑looking skin. 98% of women saw visible results after eight weeks+.

Lip Plumping Treatment

A daily lip treatment with a precision metal applicator that locks in moisture and visibly plumps lips for a fuller, smoother appearance. Formulated with shea butter and coconut oil, 83% of women reported fuller‑looking lips after one use+.

Availability

The OLAY Regenerist Treatments are now available nationwide at major retailers and on OLAY.com, with an MSRP of $34.99 per skin treatment (pricing at the discretion of the retailer). The Lip Plumping Treatment is available exclusively on Amazon for $24.99.

About OLAY

OLAY is a worldwide leader in skin care and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. In 2021, it became the first mass skin care brand in the US to commit to zero skin retouching in all advertising to show real results. With a belief in an inclusive beauty standard, as the #1 anti-aging skin care brand, Only OLAY can deliver innovative, high performing products backed by proven science and trusted results that work for all skin tones. Among its award-winning portfolio are the Most Awarded Serum* (Super Serum), the #1 Most Awarded Retinol** (Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer) and the Most Awarded Facial Cleanser Collection^ (Cleansing Melts).

For more information, visit OLAY.com and follow on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

* Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending March 2025

** Based on a 6-year review of major beauty awards ending June 2025

^ Based on a 12-month review of major beauty awards ending December 2024

+ In consumer studies with over 300 women

