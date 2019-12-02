Old Dominion Freight Line Set to Join S&P 500; Cabot Microelectronics to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ready Capital and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASD: ODFL) will replace SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (NASD: CCMP) will replace Old Dominion Freight Line in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ready Capital Corp. (NYSE: RC) will replace Cabot Microelectronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 9 . S&P 500 constituent BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT) is acquiring SunTrust Banks in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post acquisition, BB&T will change its name to Truist Financial Corp. and will trade under the ticker TFC.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASD: ILPT) will replace Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Friday, December 6 . Permira Advisors LLC is acquiring Cambrex in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Old Dominion Freight Line operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier. Headquartered in Thomasville, NC, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Trucking Sub-Industry index.

Cabot Microelectronics develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices. Headquartered in Aurora, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Semiconductor Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Ready Capital operates as a real estate finance company. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Mortgage REITs Sub-Industry index.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. Headquartered in Newton, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Industrial REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – December 6, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Real Estate Industrial REITs DELETED Cambrex Health Care Life Sciences Tools & Services

S&P 500 INDEX – December 9, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Old Dominion Freight Line Industrials Trucking DELETED SunTrust Banks Financials Regional Banks

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – December 9, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Cabot Microelectronics Information Technology Semiconductor Equipment DELETED Old Dominion Freight Line Industrials Trucking

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – December 9, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Ready Capital Financials Mortgage REITs DELETED Cabot Microelectronics Information Technology Semiconductor Equipment

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

