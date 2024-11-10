Old Kiln Bricks, New Porcelain Capital

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from en.qstheory.cn:

Jiangxi Province's Jingdezhen is renowned as China's "Porcelain Capital". In its central area lies the Taoyangli Historical and Cultural District. Once, thousands of households here were engaged in the ceramic industry, with a scene of kiln fires burning all night and ceramics being crafted day after day.

In recent years, like-for-like and embroidery-like "nuanced renovation" of this historical and cultural district makes Jingdezhen shine with new charm, seeing old ceramic culture radiate globally. Each kiln brick here tells the wonderful story of the inheritance and protection of cultural heritage.

