On the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, we present a special bilingual micro-documentary series called Xinjiang: The Place I Call Home. Let us follow the camera across the Tianshan Mountains to see the dynamic development sweeping through this vast land, listen to the true stories of local people building their lives and working together with shared purpose in this cherished soil, and witness how the changes in their hometown intertwine with the nation's aspirations.

In Awat County, Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang, known as the "Hometown of Long-Staple Cotton", Tursun Aisan established a farmers' professional cooperative. Unmanned tractors, large combine harvesters, and other modern agricultural machinery shuttle through the cotton fields, bringing in another harvest year. Tursun said, "Our farmers' professional cooperative grows some really good cotton." Watch the video to hear the story of cotton farming in Xinjiang.

