OLD PARR SCOTCH WHISKY AND BRAZILIAN FÚTBOL LEGEND ROBERTO CARLOS ARE OFFERING FANS A CHANCE TO WIN A TRIP TO MIAMI FOR THE BIGGEST FÚTBOL EVENT OF THE SUMMER

Ahead of the most anticipated fútbol tournament of the year, the scotch whisky brand is celebrating the 'Goalden Moments' of the sport, pouring hometown pride both on and off the pitch across the U.S. with the ultimate finals weekend celebration.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Parr Scotch Whisky is getting ready to celebrate one of the biggest South American fútbol events of the year by raising a glass to Latinos across the U.S. pouring the spirit of their home country with pride. In partnership with retired legend, Roberto Carlos , whose fútbol legacy spans a World Cup win, four La Liga titles and three Champions League medals, the brand is encouraging fans to root for their home team no matter where they're tuning in from this summer.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Old Parr Scotch Whisky to celebrate the fans that are pouring the spirit of their home countries when watching o jogo bonito and cheering on their team," says Roberto Carlos. "Coming from Brazil, 'o País do Futebol,' and moving to Spain, I've always carried my traditions with me and I'm excited to share them with fans in Miami."

Kicking off with a national 'Goalden Moments' contest, Old Parr is inviting fútbol enthusiasts living in the U.S. to share how fans bring their hometown spirit alive, maintain traditions and celebrate when watching fútbol through photo and video submissions. Now through June 21, 2024, fans 25+ can enter HERE for the chance to fly two friends (21+) from the U.S. or select countries in Latin America * to Miami, Florida, for an unforgettable experience co-hosted by Roberto Carlos during a highly anticipated finals match weekend.†

Five additional lucky winners will be treated to a $1,000 gift card so they can create their own Goalden Moments at home and host the ultimate fútbol watch party with friends and family.

With a rich history and popularity in Latin America, Old Parr has been loved and enjoyed by Latinos for generations, elevating countless moments to golden status and bringing people together over their shared customs, traditions, and cocktails. Similarly, fútbol unites people from all over the world as they share in their pride for the sport and countries the teams represent. That's why Old Parr continues to champion the golden moments of the sport and those who love it through authentic partnerships and unique experiences that connect fans closer to their team and country.

"Old Parr is a Scottish Whisky with a Latin Soul that toasts to the rich culture and heritage of the countries across Latin America," says Meghan Redler, Old Parr Brand Manager. "We want to celebrate our consumers' passion for fútbol by inspiring them to share more Goalden Moments with their friends and family during one of the most exciting fútbol occasions of the year."

Beyond the contest, Old Parr will be bringing even more Goalden Moments to fans to get them in on the action both on and off the field, like:

Finals Weekend Miami Takeover: In July, Old Parr and Roberto Carlos will invite select fans to kick off the finals match with an exclusive event featuring Old Parr cocktails, music, curated food, interactive games and more.

In July, Old Parr and will invite select fans to kick off the finals match with an exclusive event featuring Old Parr cocktails, music, curated food, interactive games and more. Local Goalden Watch Parties: The brand will host local watch parties in select cities - Houston , Miami , Chicago and NYC - where consumers will be invited to experience giveaways, cocktails and special surprises at select bars and restaurants.

The brand will host local watch parties in select cities - , , and NYC - where consumers will be invited to experience giveaways, cocktails and special surprises at select bars and restaurants. Goalden Recipes: For inspiration on hosting the ultimate watch party at home, look to our curated cocktails, such as the Old Parr Golden or the Old Parr Picoso , to bring the Goalden Moments to your guests wherever you celebrate.

Whether you're hosting the designated fútbol watch party, crafting cocktails or ordering a glass of whisky at your favorite post-game bar, there's an Old Parr offering and cocktail for everyone. Order your bottle today at TheBar.com .

Stay up to date with the latest news, whisky cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @OldParrUS on Facebook, and @OldParr_US on Instagram.

*Latin America includes Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru. For complete list of countries, see Exhibit A of Rules at spiritspromos.com/portfolio/old-parr-contest. Valid passport required for travel to U.S.; additional restrictions apply.

†NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Content of entry must be original and cannot violate 3rd party rights; entrant assigns rights in content to Sponsor. Grand Prize trip must be taken to attend soccer match on 7/14. ALCOHOL NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. See Rules at spiritspromos.com/portfolio/old-parr-contest for details including judging criteria. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY. Please Drink Responsibly. OLD PARR Blended Scotch Whisky. 40% Alc/Vol. Imported by Diageo, New York, NY.

